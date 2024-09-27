Alfa Romeo discontinues Giulia Quadrifoglio in US market

Alfa Romeo has announced significant changes for its D-segment sedan Giulia lineup in the United States, introducing a new strategy starting from 2025. The biggest news is undoubtedly the farewell to the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, which has been a flagship model until now and will no longer be available in the US market. All other vehicles in the Giulia range will be equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine. This new generation engine offers remarkable performance, allowing acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 5.1 seconds and reaching a top speed of 240 km/h (149 mph).

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio says goodbye to the US market: it will return with the new generation in 2026

The farewell of Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is temporary, as the top-of-the-range version will return with the new generation, which is set to debut in spring 2026 in Europe and by the end of that year in the United States.

This car will be built on the STLA Large platform and will be produced in Italy at the Stellantis plant in Cassino. The new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will be exclusively electric and will have an engine with power exceeding 1,000 horsepower. However, it could also debut in an EREV version, with a range extender, like the new generation of Stelvio planned for 2025. Additionally, this car will offer fast charging in about 18 minutes and a range that should exceed 700 km (435 miles) on a single charge.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will feature brand’s new design, which debuted with the compact SUV Alfa Romeo Junior. Aesthetically, there will be significant changes compared to the current model, especially at the rear, with the car expected to have a truncated tail and an even more sporty and aerodynamic style than the current model. With this model, Alfa Romeo hopes to achieve great results in the United States, a crucial market for conquering the premium segment.