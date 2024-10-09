Alfa Romeo cuts 2025 Tonale trims to just one, but increases price by nearly $5,000

After using the same strategy for the 2025 models of Giulia and Stelvio, Alfa Romeo has also simplified its offering for the Tonale model in the United States, moving to a single base version for 2025 and abandoning the previous three trim levels. Despite simplifying the lineup, this has led to an increase in prices.

Alfa Romeo Tonale 2025: prices increase in the United States despite fewer trim options

The new base model starts at $48,195, a significant increase from the $43,845 of the 2024 Tonale Sprint. As for the differences, the new standard model replaces the Sprint, Ti, and Veloce trims and can be configured with additional packages such as Veloce, Active Assist, and Premium.

The Veloce package includes red Brembo brakes and distinctive aesthetic details, while the Active Assist Package offers advanced technologies such as a 360-degree camera and parking assistance. The Premium Package enhances the interior with ventilated leather seats and ambient lighting. Additionally, a limited edition called Tributo Italiano has been introduced, featuring a sporty body kit and 20-inch wheels.

All Tonale models are equipped with a 1.3-liter plug-in hybrid engine that produces a combined power of 285 HP and allows for an electric range of about 50 kilometers. However, this new range reduction strategy could position the Tonale in a higher price bracket compared to the Stelvio, which starts at $51,195, creating confusion among customers. The Veloce version of the previous Tonale model, instead, was priced at $51,040.

In Europe, the Alfa Romeo Tonale experienced a 15% decline in sales in 2024, with 17,725 units registered in Europe, while competitors like the BMW X1 performed much better. For this reason, a restyling of the Tonale would be a good idea to address the obsolescence of its platform and improve competitiveness in the market. Are you curious to know which are the fastest Alfa Romeo cars of all time? We have compiled a list about it.