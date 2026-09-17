New Alfa Romeo C-SUV: could this be the final design?

The next Alfa Romeo C-SUV will come from the Melfi plant on the STLA Medium platform and offer multiple powertrain options, with a global debut planned by the end of 2027. An independent render now imagines what the model could look like, using the rear-end detail previously teased by Alfa Romeo as a starting point rather than attempting to reproduce the production design.

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New Alfa Romeo C-SUV render builds on official rear teaser

The new model will bring Alfa Romeo to the same plant where Stellantis also builds other vehicles based on the architecture, including the Jeep Compass, Lancia Gamma and DS N°7. STLA Medium gives Alfa Romeo the flexibility to develop a multi-energy lineup, although the company has not yet revealed the final specifications or powertrain combinations planned for launch.

The SUV could eventually replace the Tonale, although Alfa Romeo still needs to clarify its exact positioning. The C-segment remains important for expanding the brand’s European sales, complementing the Junior while Alfa Romeo also works on larger models.

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The first styling clue arrived in July during a national automotive meeting, when Alfa Romeo showed an image focused exclusively on the rear. The teaser revealed a slim lighting signature and sculpted body surfaces, offering a few hints without showing the overall proportions or front-end design.

Those details became the starting point for Simolude, who created the digital reconstruction. His interpretation emphasizes a sporty rear section and adopts proportions closer to those of a coupe-style crossover. At the front, the render introduces more elaborate lighting and a much more aggressive design, filling in the areas that Alfa Romeo left hidden in the official teaser.

The images therefore offer one possible interpretation of a model that Alfa Romeo has already confirmed, but they remain an independent vision of its final appearance. Stellantis has confirmed the plant, platform and planned debut window, while the styling shown in the render could end up sharing some similarities with the production vehicle. More official details will be needed before the final design becomes clear.