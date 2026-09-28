New Alfa Romeo coupe render gives the brand’s signature grille a fresh look

A new Alfa Romeo coupe takes shape in a render by Bruno Callegarin, who imagines a sharper front end built around a fresh interpretation of the brand’s traditional three-part grille. At the rear, the design uses cleaner surfaces than the nose, with a slim light bar connecting the taillights and the Alfa Romeo name positioned at the center.

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Alfa Romeo coupe concept explores a sharper new design direction

The Alfa Romeo lettering dominates the middle of the rear section, while a dark diffuser creates a strong contrast with the yellow bodywork below. The result gives the back of the car a simpler appearance than the front while preserving the proportions of a grand tourer.

Callegarin focuses much of the front-end redesign on the relationship between Alfa Romeo’s shield grille and the side openings that form the brand’s signature three-part layout. The shield remains instantly recognizable, but the render integrates it into a low, ground-hugging nose with slim vertical lighting elements. Sharp creases across the hood reinforce the same theme and give the front end more character without relying entirely on oversized air intakes.

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The cabin sits relatively far toward the rear, leaving room for a long front section, while the low overall height clearly separates the concept from crossover proportions. Pronounced wheel arches add visual width and surround wheels that use motifs familiar to Alfa Romeo enthusiasts. The yellow paint makes the changes in the body surfaces particularly easy to see along the sides.

Alfa Romeo will unveil its own concept on October 12, 2026, during a press conference scheduled for 10:55 a.m. at the Paris Motor Show. The automaker will display the car through October 18 in Hall 4 and describes the concept as an indication of the direction it intends to follow.

Alfa Romeo’s broader lineup renewal will also include the new C-segment SUV built in Melfi, which Santo Ficili said in September should launch during the first part of 2028. A compact model will follow, carrying forward the spirit of the 147 and Giulietta without adopting an SUV body style.

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Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo plans to continue producing the Giulia and Stelvio through the end of 2027, including the Quadrifoglio versions.