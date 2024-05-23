Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale: Glynn Bloomquist’s American dream comes true

Glynn Bloomquist, a Texas-based classic car and speed enthusiast, has realized his dream of owning a unique piece of Italian automotive history: the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. This modern reinterpretation of the iconic 1960s race car was produced in only 33 examples, and Bloomquist had the opportunity to configure his car to his personal tastes.

Passion for Italy and for sports cars has no geographical boundaries. This is demonstrated by this story of Edward Glynn Bloomquist Jr., a businessman from Texas an one of the 33 lucky future owners of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.

Bloomquist recently visited the Alfa Romeo Bottega in Arese, where he had the opportunity to configure his Italian super sports car to his personal tastes. For the color scheme, he chose a classic and passionate Rosso Villa d’Este in combination with a white front end, an homage to the official Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 racing cars of the 1960s.

“I was born in a hospital on an air base. Maybe that’s where my love for speed came from,” says Bloomquist. Over the course of his career, he found himself immersed in the world of IndyCar, a racing series featuring cars similar to those in Formula 1. For a decade he traveled the globe managing sponsorships for an international company in IndyCar. The focus of his youth was in fact on American muscle cars and racing in the United States. Over time, his interest broadened to include the big European racing brands, particularly Alfa Romeo and Ferrari.

Bloomquist’s real passion for Alfa Romeo came from reading a book about Enzo Ferrari, a legendary motorsport figure and founder of the Cavallino Rampante brand. Discovering the connection between Ferrari and Alfa Romeo, Bloomquist began to learn more about the Biscione’s history, buying several cars from the Italian brand. Among them was an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio in the special centennial edition, which he had the honor of driving on the Austin, Texas, circuit as a guest of the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team.

It was on this occasion that Bloomquist met Cristiano Fiorio, head of the 33 Stradale project. Cristiano Fiorio, with his infectious enthusiasm, convinced the Texan in the blink of an eye to join the 33 privileged owners of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. The man, enraptured by the beauty of this car of yesteryear, set only one condition: it had to be bright red, like his passion.

After an exclusive visit to the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese, Bloomquist was welcomed by the Bottega Alfa Romeo team responsible for the production of this unique super sports car. The two-seater coupe is produced in only 33 exclusive examples using a handcrafted process with the highest quality standards and obsessive attention to detail.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale on display at the museum, Bloomquist opted for a two-tone configuration called “Tributo Slate/Biscuit,” embellished with aluminum interior trim. Alcantara upholstery on the dashboard, partial seats, door panels and center tunnel are in slate tones, combined with cream biscuit-colored leather.

At his specific request, the number 14 has been affixed to the outside of the doors and embroidered on the headrests. That choice pays homage both to Enzo Ferrari’s automotive career and to a hero of Bloomquist’s youth: stock car legend Anthony Joseph Foyt, better known as AJ. Among his accomplishments, Foyt boasts no fewer than four Indianapolis 500 victories, achieved in 1977 with race number 14.

“I can’t wait to grab the steering wheel of my Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale and hear the sound of the 620-plus horsepower turbocharged V6 engine. Naturally, this car will not simply stay in my home garage. Texas, where I live, has many great roads on which I drive all my cars. My new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale will be no exception,” confirms Glynn Bloomquist.

From the Vanderbilt Cup to Formula 1: the American adventure for Alfa Romeo

But why did Bloomquist choose the number 14? The association of the number 14 with figures such as Enzo Ferrari and AJ Foyt represents a tribute by Bloomquist to Alfa Romeo’s sporting legacy, intertwining with American racing tradition. Alfa Romeo’s presence in the United States dates back to 1936, when Grand Prix star Tazio Nuvolari won the Vanderbilt Cup in New York behind the wheel of the Tipo C 12C. In the 1930s and 1940s, numerous Alfa Romeo racing cars were used by private American drivers in sports competitions.

In the early 1950s, at the urging of U.S. importer Max Hoffman, Alfa Romeo developed a roadster version of the Giulietta. The Giulietta Spider, designed by Pininfarina, and the later Giulia Spider enjoyed great success not only among convertible lovers, particularly in California and Florida, but also among amateur drivers overseas. In the mid-1960s, the official Alfa Romeo team won numerous victories at the major U.S. circuits of Daytona, Sebring, and Watkins Glen. Among the most significant victories was the Alfa Romeo Tipo 33/2’s triple win in the two-liter class at the “24 Hours of Daytona” in 1968. Among the most famous American drivers to have driven for the Alfa Romeo stable is Mario Andretti, later to become successful in Formula 1. In the World Endurance Championship, Andretti triumphed at the Monza 1000 Kilometers in 1974 along with Italian Arturo Merzario at the wheel of the Alfa Romeo Tipo 33/TT/12. In 1981, Mario Andretti also took part in the Formula 1 World Championship with Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo restores 33 Stradale in new life: a limited edition for collectors

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, produced in only 18 examples between 1967 and 1969, is a true rarity in the automotive scene. Its exclusivity, combined with its iconic design and high performance, has made it a coveted collector’s item among sports car enthusiasts.

The brainchild of the Italian manufacturer, the 33 Stradale was a concentration of technology and innovation for its time. Its 2-liter four-cylinder engine was capable of delivering 230 hp, propelling it to a top speed of 260 mph. The body, made of fiberglass and aluminum, was a masterpiece of design by Nuccio Bertone. Besides its rarity and performance, the 33 Stradale is also famous for its history. Just five of the 18 examples produced were never completed with bodywork. These “naked” chassis were given to some of the most famous coachbuilders of the time, such as Bertone and Pininfarina, who used them as the basis for making unique prototypes, such as the Bertone Carabo and the 33/2 Coupé Speciale. Today, the 33 Stradale is considered one of the most iconic and desirable cars in the world. Its examples, when they appear on the auction market, reach million-dollar prices. A true gem for collectors and motor enthusiasts.

When Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, asked about ideas to relaunch the brand, Cristiano Fiorio, former F1 manager, proposed a bold idea: bringing the legendary 33 Stradale back to life. Not just a celebration of the past, this would be a statement of power and ambitiousness for the future.

Today, the new 33 Stradale is to be produced in a limited series of only 33 examples, each one numbered and customizable to the customer’s taste. This unprecedented attention to detail echoes the philosophy of the original 33 Stradale, where each car has small aesthetic differences.