Alfa Romeo Duetto: “uncertain return” CEO Imparato’s words

Imparato gives an interview where he discusses the challenges and opportunities associated with the Duetto’s return, providing valuable details on why it is difficult to make it happen. Despite difficulties, hopes of one day again seeing this legendary spider on the roads will never die. Fan excitement about the 33 Stradale may convince Alfa Romeo to reconsider its position.

Alfa Romeo: Imparato holds back on Duetto’s return, but the future is still open

In an interview with Il Messaggero-one of Italy’s leading newspapers- Imparato expressed his appreciation for the Duetto and its timeless appeal, recognizing it as a symbol of Alfa Romeo’s history and heritage. However, he also pointed out the difficulties hindering its return: the projected sales volumes for a niche car like the Duetto, estimated at around 15,000 units per year, would be too low to guarantee its profitability.

Launching a new Duetto knowing already that losses would be almost certain would not be a wise choice for a premium brand like Alfa Romeo, part of the Stellantis Group, according to Imparato.

Pending an eventual Duetto, Alfa Romeo will be focusing on other models that embody its sporting heritage and commitment to electrification. By 2026, new generations of the Stelvio and Giulia are expected, to be joined by an E-SUV and an heir to the Brera in the C segment, which could take the place of the Giulietta.

The “Bottega” program, which recently led to the birth of the limited-edition 33 Stradale, could represent a last chance for the Duetto. Fan enthusiasm for the 33 Stradale may convince Alfa Romeo to reconsider its position, but for now there is no certainty.

The return of the Duetto remains a dream for many Alfa Romeo fans. Despite the difficulties, hope does not die and the possibility of one day seeing this legendary spider back on the roads is not completely ruled out.

And you, what do you think? Would you love seeing a new Alfa Romeo Duetto?