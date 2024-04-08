New Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale: Noriaki Uchino shows off his version in the Royal Blue livery

Japanese manager Noriaki Uchino is one of 33 lucky Alfa Romeo customers who have had the opportunity to purchase the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. Uchino recently visited the Museo Alfa Romeo in Arese, Italy, where he met with the automaker’s team to choose the configuration of his 33 Stradale.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale: Japanese manager shows off his Royal Blue color model

Uchino chose the Royal Blue color for the car’s exterior, while the interior is finished in gray Alcantara. Other interesting details include the red brake calipers and headlights, while the interior also features a lightweight sports pedalboard and aluminum footrest with a dark satin finish. Noriaki Uchino has said that he has no intention of leaving his car in the garage, but will use it to personally experience all the emotions that only an Alfa Romeo can give.

Uchino, like many Alfa Romeo fans in Japan, is a true enthusiast of Made in Italy. He arrived in Italy in the middle of last month, where the manager spent two days between Milan and Arese to fully experience the Alfa Romeo spirit while waiting to receive his new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. After spending a day visiting Milan, the manager’s second day in Italy was a full immersion in the history of the Biscione.

Noriaki Uchino then selected two other specific aesthetic details: the “Classic” front grille and the removal of the air intake from the trunk lid for cleaner lines at the rear. The personalization obviously also included the interiors of the Tributo, a clear homage to the 1967 33 Stradale exhibited at the Museo Alfa Romeo in Arese. Finally, the Japanese manager requested a set of suitcases branded “33 Stradale”, handcrafted by the well-known luxury brand Schedoni.

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is offered in both electric and internal combustion engine versions. The internal combustion engine version is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine producing 620 hp, mated to an 8-speed DCT transmission. It has rear-wheel drive and an electronic limited-slip differential. With this engine, the car can reach a top speed of 333 km/h (207 mph) and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in less than 3 seconds.

Alternatively, the supercar is also available with an electric powertrain capable of delivering 750 hp. The estimated range, according to the WLTP cycle, is 450 km (280 miles). Curious about the price? It’s a cool 1.5 million euros.