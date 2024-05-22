Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale owned by Jean Todt at UK auction

The 2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale represents a landmark in the history of the Modenese automaker. Born from the evolution of the 360 Modena, the Stradale enhances its sporty character, transforming itself into a true racing car homologated for road use, without compromise. Produced in a limited series from 2003 to 2005, with only 672 units made, the Challenge Stradale is now a highly sought-after collector’s car. The example in question, which belonged to Jean Todt, is even more special because of its history and provenance.

Jean Todt’s Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale: a motorsport icon up for auction.

The example in question, which belonged to Jean Todt, is even more special because of its history and provenance. Being one of the first 10 units produced and having had as its first owner a legendary figure in the Ferrari world, this Challenge Stradale represents a real gem for collectors.

On June 12 at Cliveden House, a luxurious hotel in Berkshire near London, RM Sotheby’s will auction off this 2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale. This is an unmissable occasion for motorsport and automotive memorabilia lovers, not only because of its thrilling performance and timeless design, but also because of its special bond with Jean Todt, the architect of unforgettable successes at the helm of Scuderia Ferrari.

Introduced at the 2003 Geneva Motor Show, the Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale was created as an extreme version of the 360 Modena, with a more racing-oriented character. Derived from the cars used in the one-make championship of the same name, the Stradale retains a pure sporting soul while being slightly more “civilized” than its track sisters.

The beating heart of this Ferrari is the mighty 3.6-liter V8 engine, capable of delivering an impressive 425 horsepower. Thanks to this power, the car scorches the 0-60 mph sprint in just 4.1 seconds, reaching 1,000 meters from a standstill in just 22 seconds. The thrill of speed continues up to near 300 km/h top speed, while carbon-ceramic brakes ensure flawless deceleration even in the most demanding driving conditions.

Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale: a collector’s jewel with illustrious pedigree

In addition to its extraordinary performance, let us remind ourselves as mentioned above, that this example of the Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale with chassis ZFFDT57B000132337 boasts an additional peculiarity that makes it even more precious.

An exclusive identification plaque inside the cockpit creates an unbreakable link with its first owner, a prominent figure in the world of motor racing, deeply linked to the glorious history of Maranello, particularly to the golden era of Michael Schumacher’s triumphs. This example sports an elegant Argento Nürburgring, giving it a unique allure. Inside, racing-look black leather seats complete the sporty atmosphere.

The story of this car is equally fascinating. Originally owned by motorsport legend Jean Todt, it went on to experience a cosmopolitan journey through Italy, Denmark and the United Kingdom, accumulating very low mileage. Delivered to the French manager in June 2003, in fact, the car lived two unforgettable years by his side before being sold to a Milanese buyer in 2005. Since then, its history has continued through other owners in Italy and Denmark, covering a total of only 35,500 kilometers. The last service was in December 2016, and since then the car has covered less than 150 km.

Always regularly serviced impeccably by Ferrari specialists, this 360 Challenge Stradale represents an unmissable opportunity for collectors. A true jewel not to be missed, ready to win an enthusiast’s heart with its knockout numbers and illustrious history. This example has all the details that gives the car a rare and precious uniqueness, making it an unmissable opportunity for enthusiasts looking for a truly special collector’s piece. Owning a sportscar of this caliber-with such a pedigree-is not something that happens every day.

For prestige car collectors and Ferrari enthusiasts lovers, this 360 Challenge Stradale represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a unique piece of automotive history. A car that not only boasts exceptional performance and iconic design, but also carries with it the glamour and prestige of having been driven by a motorsport legend like Jean Tod.