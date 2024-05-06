2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will use AI to enhance its handling

The 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will be the top-of-the-range version of the second generation of the sedan, which is expected to debut by the end of 2026. This will be the company’s most powerful car to date, with an estimated output of around 1,000 hp. According to Autocar, this car will use artificial intelligence on board that will be able to modify the car’s handling characteristics, making it even more performing and also improving driving pleasure.

Thanks to STLA Brain, the 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will also be able to improve its handling

The 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will utilize the STLA Large platform, which boasts truly exceptional features. Stellantis has long touted the revolutionary potential of the Large platform, claiming that its fastest cars will accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in around 2.0 seconds. The 2026 Giulia Quadrifoglio will be equipped with 118 kWh battery packs, with a range of around 800 km. Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, had previously stated that the new Giulia Quadrifoglio will offer around 1,000 hp, a significant increase over its most powerful sedan to date, the Giulia GTAm.

The 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will feature super-fast charging that will allow the car to be recharged from 20% to 80% in about 18 minutes. Although the new Giulia is expected to hit the market exclusively in electric form, a possible brand strategy change could also see the introduction of versions with an internal combustion engine.

The 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will be equipped with STLA Brain, a technology that will use artificial intelligence to adapt the car’s handling to the driver’s preferences. Software updates will provide further advancements throughout the car’s lifecycle, with the possibility of unlocking extra power, range, or charging speed. The Brain‘s hardware will also have implications for the in-car experience. “The Giulia’s interiors will instead focus on the interaction between car and driver by reinventing various design cues inspired by Alfa’s heritage,” said Jean Philippe Imparato.