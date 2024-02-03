Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale: the CEO posts the first video of the supercar

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, inspired by the iconic sports car of the 60s, was unveiled at the end of August 2023. This limited edition of only 33 units, all already reserved, places this supercar in a price range exceeding one million euros. Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing the new 33 Stradale. The model featured in the video was used for the summer presentation, hence it is not yet in its final version, but it provides a preview of the direction being taken.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale: the Italian brand’s CEO posts a video of the new supercar

The video reveals that the car moves silently, hinting at the possible inclusion of an electric motor. Future owners will have the choice between an endothermic engine, the 620 hp Maserati V6 Nettuno, allowing for a top speed of 333 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds, and an electric version with about 750 hp, promising a range of around 450 km. The 33 Stradale draws inspiration from the Maserati MC20, both in design and performance.

Imparato stated that “the sound is coming”, indicating that an artificial sound will be created for the electric version. He also praised the technicians’ work in creating this high-performance vehicle and hinted that it wouldn’t be the last model of this caliber produced by the company. With these statements, the door opens to future supercars under the Alfa Romeo brand. While the CEO hinted at new supercars, we await official announcements to discover what Alfa Romeo has in store for enthusiasts shortly.

As we look forward to learning more about the Italian brand’s supercars, let’s remember that the new B-SUV Milano is set to debut in April, currently undergoing final tests at the Balocco track before its official unveiling.