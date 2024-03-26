The first Ferrari Enzo ever delivered to the United States heads to auction

When a Ferrari Enzo is offered at auction, it always attracts attention from collectors around the world. This is especially true when the car has a unique history, like the one that RM Sotheby’s will be offering at its Toronto sale on May 31 and June 1. The car in question is chassis number ZFFCW56AX30130270, and it is estimated to sell for between $3.75 and $4.25 million.

RM Sotheby’s to offer first U.S.-delivered Ferrari Enzo

This is the first Ferrari Enzo that was ever delivered to North America. It made its US debut at the 2003 Cavallino Classic in Palm Beach, and was delivered to the family of Benny Caiola, a wealthy entrepreneur of Sicilian origin. The Caiolas are well-known Ferrari collectors, and have owned many significant cars from the Prancing Horse marque over the years.

This Ferrari Enzo has had three owners and has covered 5,349 miles (8,607 km) from new. It is finished in Rosso Corsa with black leather interior, and is one of just three examples that were ordered new by the Caiola family. The second owner had the wheels refinished in a high-gloss Gunmetal finish, which they still wear today. The car has been well-maintained throughout its life.

The Ferrari Enzo was the successor to the F50, and it took things to the next level. It is a true distillation of Ferrari’s Formula 1 expertise, and is a joy to drive. The car is powered by a 6.0-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine that produces 660 horsepower.

Performance was state-of-the-art when the Enzo was new, with 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.65 seconds, 0-100 mph in 11 seconds, and 0-1000 meters in 19.6 seconds. Top speed is over 350 km/h. The Enzo also features advanced aerodynamics, with downforce of 775 kg at 300 km/h. Braking is also top-notch, thanks to Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes. Needless to say, the Enzo’s handling and driving dynamics are still considered to be benchmark-setting today.

The Ferrari Enzo is a truly iconic car, and this particular example is sure to attract a lot of attention from collectors when it crosses the auction block in Toronto.