Alfa Romeo Caffè & Bistrò: the sensory experience journey for true fans of the Biscione brand 

A new proposal for eating at the Arese Museum: the Bistrò for all Alfa Romeo fanatics opens in this way, which wants to complete the Italian experience at the table as well.

Every year, the Arese Museum is taken by storm with all of the Milanese Alfa Romeo brand’s hardcore fans; who make their journey to see the Biscione brand’s most famous historic cars live and get excited in front of the cars that have made the history of world motoring. Now, rounding out the experience comes Caffè & Bistrò from partner Gruppo Maio, which has been running the successful MAIO Restaurants with terraces on the top floor of Rinascente in Milan and Rome for several years.

Featuring an innovative and contemporary style, the Alfa Romeo Caffè & Bistrò is cozy and spacious, suitable for groups gathering at the Museum who want to eat made in Italy in style, alongside elements of the Biscione brand’s historic collection.

From breakfast, to cocktails, passing through just a snack and coffee or the restaurant experience carefully accompanied by chef Eugenio Moreni; even for organized events, meetings or celebrating special anniversaries.

What better opportunity to immerse yourself in a unique experience, uniting a visit to the Arese Museum surrounded by Italian history and engineering plus a tasting of quality Italian raw materials from Alfa Romeo Caffè & Bistrò. Definitely an incredible sensory journey to the heart of Alfa Romeo: a mix of history, flavor and passion.