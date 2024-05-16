Dodge Hellcat: a dip into America’s best muscle car performance. Who’s the queen?

Among American muscle cars, Dodge most certainly takes a respectable place. Traditionally a byword for brute power and performance, the brand has over the years produced iconic models that have made motoring lovers dream. These include the Hellcat series representing an absolute summit, with its Hemi V8 engines capable of propelling these cars to insane speeds. Now, with a veil of some nostalgia we would like to go back and re-live these roaring, powerful V8-hearted racers.

Hellcats: Dodge’s power queens

Dodge, a storied legendary name in the American muscle car world, has churned out iconic models over the years that have made motoring enthusiasts dream. The Hellcat series represented the height of performance and brute power among them, with Hemi V8 engines that propelled these cars to insane speeds. A few days ago, the website hotcars compiled a ranking of the most powerful Dodge Hellcats, celebrating these iconic muscle cars that have made generations of motoring enthusiasts dream. This is a perfect opportunity to trace the history of these spectacular cars, admiring their features and power.

Nowadays, as the marque prepares for an electrified future, the most powerful and iconic Hellcats are worth taking a look at, starting with the undisputed queen:

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 2023

But the Demon 170 is not just a race car. It is a sought-after collector’s piece, a latest incarnation of the iconic Hemi V8 engine that has powered American muscle cars for decades. Its limited production run makes it an exclusive and sought-after item destined to increase in value over time. In fact, the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 has been produced in a limited edition of 3,300, with 1,300 destined for the U.S. market and 2,000 for the rest of the world. The base price of the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 was $84,995 in the United States.

Here we are looking at unprecedented piece to history and power. With its 1,025 hp and 945 lb-ft of torque, the Demon 170 is the most powerful Hellcat in the world, capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 1.66 seconds, with the roar of its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI engine thundering as it drives. Then again, the Demon 170 is not just brute speed; it’s a muscular masterpiece, boasting an aggressive design that makes it look like it’s ready to devour the road. The widebody kit extends it presence, while 315 mm Mickey Thompson pneumatic tires provide tenacious grip. Every detail is designed for maximum performance, from the optimized aerodynamics to the high-performance Brembo braking system.

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 2018

Here we are talking of an extreme muscle car designed to dominate the drag race track. Aggressive aerodynamic design, race tires and an eight-speed transmission complete this car designed for pure performance. The Demon is also produced in a limited edition, so it is a collector’s item for adrenaline car enthusiasts.

With 840 hp and a 0-60 mph time of 2.3 seconds, the 2018 Demon represents the direct ancestor of the Demon 170. It is a performance model that already wrote muscle car success and that still continues to captivate enthusiasts.

Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock 2023

Boasting 807 hp and a 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds, Super Stock stands as the spiritual descendant of the Demon, while offering screaming performance with an aggressive design. A perfect car for those seeking the thrill of speed while maintaining comfort. It is lightning fast and has sport suspension, powerful brakes and high-performance tires for maximum road holding. It also has a comfortable interior and a good sound system. In short, it is certainly not to be discarded among American muscle cars.

Dodge Challenger SRT Jailbreak 2022

The 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Jailbreak is a concentrate of brute power and aggressive styling, designed for those who are not afraid to be daring. A car that doesn’t mind conforming, with one mission: to burn gasoline and generate insane levels of power. For under the hood roars a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine, a true 807 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque monster. Numbers speak for themselves: 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 325 mph.

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat 2023

Charger SRT Hellcat proves that even a four-door can have a muscle car soul. Although the Charger can be used as a family car, its performance and character make it more suitable for those looking for a car that is fun to drive and can stand out from the crowd. A powerful, spacious and versatile car, it is perfect for those seeking maximum performance without sacrificing practicality. The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat dominates the scene with its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI engine, capable of delivering a monstrous 807-plus horsepower. Despite its imposing size, this American muscle car boasts awe-inspiring performance: it reaches 60 mph in less than 4 seconds and hurtles to a top speed of 326 mph. Back in 2015, Dodge decided to infuse its iconic Hellcat engine into the Charger sedan, flanking it with the launch of the Challenger Hellcat. So this move marked the Charger’s entry into the Olympus of the most powerful and desirable muscle cars on the automotive scene. Over the years, the Charger SRT Hellcat has undergone an evolution that has led it to gain additional power. In fact, in 2021, its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine peaked at 717 horsepower, a figure that held until the end of its production in 2023.

Despite its discontinuation, the Charger SRT Hellcat leaves an indelible legacy as one of the most iconic and powerful muscle cars ever. These are only some of the Dodge Hellcats that have marked an era in the world of performance cars. They each have their unique attributes which make them distinctive and appreciated by enthusiasts. Through their brute power, aggressive design, and thrilling performance, Hellcats made a permanent mark on muscle car history and would continue doing the same for many years to come.

Hellcat: Dodge’s last blaze of American power?

Besides those five beasts already mentioned, the Dodge scenario for 2022 also boasts some other models that, although they do not reach the stratospheric levels of power of the tops mentioned earlier, are still distinguished by excellent levels of performances and deserve to be noted.

Of these beasts, three models deserve particular attention, like the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye of 2022 with 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque. Its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI engine propels it from 0-60 mph in a scorching 3.7 seconds.

The 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, A car that made history and continues to excite motoring enthusiasts. Its 717 horsepower and 656 pound-feet of torque make it a true muscle car legend. It kicked things off in 2015, overtaking rivals such as the Shelby Mustang GT500 and the Chevy Camaro ZL1.

And finally the most recent 2024 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, which proves that even an SUV can have a beast’s heart, with its 710 horsepower generated by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI engine. In fact, this modern SUV burns 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, surpassing even its Challenger and Charger Hellcat sisters.

To sum up, we are talking about a perfect combination of power, practicality and style for those who do not want to give up anything. Introduced in 2021, the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat stunned the world with its 710 horsepower unleashed by the mighty 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V8. Planned initially as a limited edition of 3,000 units for 2021 alone, its rarity was expected to surpass even that of the mighty 170-horsepower Demon. However, with production of the Hellcat engine scheduled to end in 2023, Dodge has decided to give this SUV one last ride, making it a true collector’s item for enthusiasts.

In short, what can we say? Even if Dodge‘s future is electric, these Hellcats will forever remain a symbol of American power and passion for cars.