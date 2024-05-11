Is the iconic Alfa Romeo Giulietta making a comeback in 2028?

The beloved Alfa Romeo Giulietta, which left the scene in December 2020, could soon be back on the roads, albeit with a different name. Despite Alfa Romeo CEO Jean Philippe Imparato not officially confirming its return, rumors and his own words suggest a bright future for this iconic car. The new model, expected in 2028, could take the form of a compact sedan or a sports coupe, powered by electric or hybrid engines, in line with the trend towards sustainable mobility.

Will the new Alfa Romeo Giulietta return to the market in 2028?

The long-awaited revival of the Alfa Romeo Giulietta, with a possible name change to Alfetta, could materialize by 2028. The return of the famous car appears to be linked not only to public acclaim but also to the positive performance of the brand. In fact, the continued financial growth of Alfa Romeo, fueled by recent commercial successes, could unlock the green light for this highly anticipated model.

However, we believe that even if the model has not been officially approved, it is highly likely to be one of the first to be announced for the years between 2027 and 2030. It is too important for Alfa Romeo to definitively conquer the C segment of the market by flanking the Alfa Romeo Tonale with a valid and charismatic alternative, as a new generation of the famous model or at least its direct heir would be.

The ingredients for the return of an Alfa Romeo Giulietta are all there: the STLA Medium platform, already destined for various future Stellantis group cars, including the 2028 Lancia Delta, modern and high-performance engines derived from other models in the same category, and production facilities ready to start production. The introduction of a new Giulietta in the C segment would represent a golden opportunity for the group, allowing it to expand its offer and increase market share with a relatively low investment.

The choice is not without its challenges: the current automotive market is constantly evolving and competition in the C segment is fierce. The new Giulietta would have to stand out by offering a captivating design, cutting-edge technology, engaging performance and a competitive price to win over the hearts of motorists. Only time will tell if Stellantis will seize this opportunity. The anticipation for the return of an icon like the Giulietta is certainly high, and fans of the brand are hoping for a positive outcome.