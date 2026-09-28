Chrysler Pacifica lease deals: a 42-month marriage to America’s last original minivan

Chrysler pioneered the modern soccer-mom shuttle way back in late 1983 with the Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager, followed by the upscale Town & Country in 1989. Fast forward past Plymouth’s twenty-five-year stint in the automotive graveyard and the quiet demise of the Caravan badge, and Chrysler remains the sole American automaker still brave enough to build a minivan.

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The Pacifica debuted a decade ago for the 2017 model year and famously carried the entire Chrysler brand on its back as a solo act for nearly three years. Despite its graying hair, it has reigned as America’s best-selling sliding-door family hauler since 2022, holding off the formidable Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna.

For 2026, the Pacifica holds the line before a major overhaul hits showrooms for 2027. However, Chrysler made one massive lineup purge: the plug-in hybrid model is officially dead. That leaves a single powertrain across the board, the 3.6-liter V6 making 287 HP and 262 lb-ft of torque.

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The trim walk spans Select, Limited, and the range-topping Pinnacle, with all-wheel drive available as a $3,345 upgrade. Prices kick off at $44,445 for a front-wheel-drive Select and top out at $59,995 for a Pinnacle AWD. Nestled in the middle is the new-for-2026 100th Anniversary Edition, essentially a value package squeezed between the Select and Limited trims. Standard goodies still include clever Stow ’n Go seats, power-sliding doors, a power tailgate, Uconnect infotainment, and a full suite of driver-assist features.

If you want to park this veteran in your driveway, Chrysler has a curiously extended lease proposal for September 2026. Instead of the typical 36-month term, regional offers feature a 42-month lease, asking families to pledge three and a half years of allegiance to an outgoing platform.

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For the base Select FWD, you are looking at $423 per month with $4,499 due at signing. Want all-wheel-drive capability to conquer winter carpool lanes? That bumps the monthly payment to $462 with the same $4,499 down payment. Mileage is capped at a strict 10,000 miles per year, with a $0.30 per mile penalty for every extra mile driven when family road trips inevitably outpace your contract. These offers run through September 30, 2026.