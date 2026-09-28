Chrysler Pacifica lease deals: a 42-month marriage to America’s last original minivan

Chrysler offers a 42-month lease on the 2026 Pacifica. Here is why locking into America’s last domestic minivan makes sense before the 2027 overhaul.
Ippolito Viscontiby
Published Updated
chrysler pacifica 2026

Chrysler pioneered the modern soccer-mom shuttle way back in late 1983 with the Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager, followed by the upscale Town & Country in 1989. Fast forward past Plymouth’s twenty-five-year stint in the automotive graveyard and the quiet demise of the Caravan badge, and Chrysler remains the sole American automaker still brave enough to build a minivan.

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The Pacifica debuted a decade ago for the 2017 model year and famously carried the entire Chrysler brand on its back as a solo act for nearly three years. Despite its graying hair, it has reigned as America’s best-selling sliding-door family hauler since 2022, holding off the formidable Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna.

chrysler pacifica 2026

For 2026, the Pacifica holds the line before a major overhaul hits showrooms for 2027. However, Chrysler made one massive lineup purge: the plug-in hybrid model is officially dead. That leaves a single powertrain across the board, the 3.6-liter V6 making 287 HP and 262 lb-ft of torque.

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The trim walk spans Select, Limited, and the range-topping Pinnacle, with all-wheel drive available as a $3,345 upgrade. Prices kick off at $44,445 for a front-wheel-drive Select and top out at $59,995 for a Pinnacle AWD. Nestled in the middle is the new-for-2026 100th Anniversary Edition, essentially a value package squeezed between the Select and Limited trims. Standard goodies still include clever Stow ’n Go seats, power-sliding doors, a power tailgate, Uconnect infotainment, and a full suite of driver-assist features.

chrysler pacifica 2026

If you want to park this veteran in your driveway, Chrysler has a curiously extended lease proposal for September 2026. Instead of the typical 36-month term, regional offers feature a 42-month lease, asking families to pledge three and a half years of allegiance to an outgoing platform.

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For the base Select FWD, you are looking at $423 per month with $4,499 due at signing. Want all-wheel-drive capability to conquer winter carpool lanes? That bumps the monthly payment to $462 with the same $4,499 down payment. Mileage is capped at a strict 10,000 miles per year, with a $0.30 per mile penalty for every extra mile driven when family road trips inevitably outpace your contract. These offers run through September 30, 2026.

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