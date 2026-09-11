STLA One must save Stellantis from its own expensive engineering drama

Addressing a crowd of investors and analysts, the Stellantis chief Antonio Filosa laid out three elephant-sized problems currently weighing down the transatlantic automaker: a lineup that completely ignores giant chunks of the market, manufacturing costs that are embarrassingly high, and a track record on build quality that kept warranty departments bleeding money on endless recalls.

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Take the North American market, for instance. Stellantis currently covers a modest 55 percent of customer segments there. That means nearly half of potential car buyers walk away empty-handed simply because Stellantis doesn’t even make a vehicle in that category. Filosa’s fix? A fresh wave of new models launching in 2028 under the grandly named FaSTLAne 2030 strategy, aimed at expanding coverage to 90 percent.

Then comes the financial engine misfire. Internal benchmark metrics reveal Stellantis suffers from a production cost handicap compared to rivals in the high single digits, rising to low double digits on certain vehicles. To stop the bleed, Stellantis is directing 40 percent of its massive €60 billion investment budget into shared assets like software, powertrains, and modular architectures.

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Enter STLA One, the hero of this corporate soap opera. Set to debut in Europe before rolling out to North and South America, STLA One is designed to swallow three separate, expensive legacy platforms whole and replace them with a single, streamlined global framework. By 2030, Stellantis wants half of its total global sales volume built on just three core global platforms, with STLA One doing the heavy lifting.

As for the lingering ghost of terrible quality? Filosa insists the tide has turned, touting a 38 percent quality improvement in North America and a 24 percent boost in Europe. Time will tell if STLA One can transform this sprawling multi-brand giant into a lean, bug-free machine—or if it’s just another very expensive corporate band-aid.