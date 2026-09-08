Stellantis Pro One gets a new look with fresh logo and big FaSTLAne 2030 ambitions

Stellantis is refreshing the identity of Pro One to bring its commercial vehicle offer for businesses, professionals and fleet operators under a single recognizable brand. The new logo will appear across both the vehicles themselves and the services that support their use, from customization programs to digital tools, reflecting the broader range of solutions the division has developed in recent years.

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Stellantis Pro One unveils new identity as FaSTLAne 2030 strategy expands

Customers who buy work vehicles often need support long after delivery. Fleet management, connected access to vehicle information and configurations tailored to specific business needs now form an important part of the Pro One offer. The new visual identity aims to make that ecosystem easier to recognize even when customers interact with a service rather than directly with a vehicle.

CustomFit will become one of the first programs to adopt the new branding. The initiative focuses on adapting vehicles to the needs of different users and industries. Stellantis will also apply the same visual approach to Pro One NEXT and future programs, creating a clear connection between activities that may serve different purposes and customer groups.

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The change forms part of the FaSTLAne 2030 strategy, through which Stellantis plans to expand its professional vehicle business further. Vans will remain at the center of that strategy, while software, fleet management support and conversion options will build around them. This approach allows customers to work with the same organization across several stages of vehicle ownership, from the initial configuration to new needs that emerge during everyday use.

Eric Laforge, Global Head of Stellantis Pro One, linked the new identity to the division’s continued evolution. According to Laforge, the new image should communicate both the progress Pro One has already made and the direction of its future programs, while reinforcing the connection between products and services.

Stellantis will introduce the new identity gradually across online channels, commercial materials and international events attended by Pro One. The logo change therefore goes beyond a single launch and will reach the different platforms the division uses to communicate with professional customers.

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One of the first major opportunities to showcase the refreshed identity will come at IAA Transportation in Hanover this September. The event will give Stellantis a chance to present the new look in a commercial vehicle setting alongside initiatives aimed at businesses, fleets and transport operators.