Leapmotor’s Brazilian coup: a Chinese unknown hijacked half the electric SUV market

Leapmotor is quietly buying up the planet, starting with Brazil. In August, the Chinese manufacturer accomplished what traditional automotive giants can only dream of: its C10 Electric SUV casually hijacked a staggering 51.3% of the large electric SUV market in Brazil. That is essentially locking the showroom door and keeping the keys for itself.

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This Latin American expansion isn’t a one-off fluke. Leapmotor remains firmly entrenched at the top of the combined midsize and large electric SUV sales rankings for 2026. Supporting this conquest is the newly arrived B10 Electric, which landed in Brazilian dealerships earlier this year and promptly devoured 23% of the brand’s total national sales volume.

To flex its growing muscle, Leapmotor took over the iconic Interlagos circuit during the late August festival, showing local buyers that range anxiety is officially a problem of the past. Enter the B10 Ultra-Hybrid, featuring Range Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) technology.

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Here, the internal combustion engine doesn’t bother turning the wheels, it functions strictly as an onboard power generator for the battery pack. You drive purely on electric power, but when charging stations inevitably fail, you simply pour gas into your EV. Leapmotor was the first, and currently remains the only, automaker brave enough to offer this mechanical workaround on a Brazilian SUV.

Interlagos wasn’t just about hybrid workarounds. Leapmotor also teased the C16, a six-seater family cruiser slated for 2027, and measured public reaction with the B05, a 218-hp rear-wheel-drive hatchback offering 482 km of WLTP range.

For speed junkies, they unleashed the dual-motor C10 Electric AWD, packing a ridiculous 598 HP and 73.4 kgfm of torque that launches from 0 to 100 km/h in four seconds flat. Over 300 festival-goers jumped behind the wheel, while admiring Mopar’s V2L accessory.

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If this looks like a local surge, look at the global scoreboard. Leapmotor delivered 103,129 vehicles worldwide in August alone, an 80.7% jump compared to August 2025, marking its second consecutive month above six figures. Year-to-date deliveries hit 560,000 units (up 70.5%), bringing total cumulative lifetime sales past 1.7 million vehicles.