Stellantis Pro One and UQI Robotics: the driverless Box coming for European streets

Stellantis Pro One appears to be tired of merely selling standard commercial vans that spend half their lives collecting parking tickets in tight city centers. Instead, the automotive giant is officially trying to leapfrog standard fleet electrification and dive headfirst into the chaotic world of autonomous logistics.

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Partnering with Chinese robotics firm UQI Robotics, Stellantis is betting big on driverless last-mile deliveries across Europe, kicking things off with a live demonstration of their joint creation, named the “Box-on-Wheels“, at the IAA Transportation 2026 event in Hannover on September 14.

The strategy goes well beyond slapping a battery and a few sensors onto a traditional panel van. The Box-on-Wheels is an integrated, fully connected platform built to tackle last-mile logistics, easily the most expensive, traffic-clogged, and head-ache-inducing phase of modern package delivery. While Stellantis Pro One brings its deep industrial footprint and intimate knowledge of fleet operations to the table, UQI Robotics brings serious technological muscle.

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Founded in 2020 as a joint venture between UBTECH and Miracle Automation, UQI Robotics is hardly a rookie player. The Chinese automation firm has already deployed over 7,000 robots across 66 cities and regions globally, accumulating over €260 million in signed contract value. Miracle Automation adds further weight with expertise in smart manufacturing, battery packs, power systems, and end-of-life recycling.

The initial playground for this autonomous experiment will be Europe. Unlike China, where autonomous commercial pods are already quietly navigating urban centers, European validation requires navigating a dense web of legal hurdles and infrastructure bottlenecks.

The initial testing phase will focus on real-world viability, checking whether a driverless box can actually deliver cost savings and operational perks without staying behind a double-parked espresso truck.

This initiative feeds directly into Stellantis’s grander “FaSTLAne 2030” strategic plan. As Eric Laforge, Global Senior Vice President of Stellantis Pro One, pointed out, commercial clients no longer just want to buy or lease four wheels and a steering wheel. They demand full-spectrum solutions that simplify daily operations. By combining autonomous driving, connectivity, fleet management software, and ecosystem services into one package, Stellantis wants to make sure it controls the entire digital backbone of future urban transport.