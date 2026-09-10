Stellantis unleashes $25B blitz: it’s the high-horsepower comeback?

After threatening to turn every beloved American muscle icon into a whisper-quiet toaster, Stellantis is suddenly course-correcting with a massive $25 billion North American spending spree, part of a mind-boggling $70 billion global commitment announced earlier in 2026.

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The corporate overlords have apparently remembered that enthusiasts actually like burning gasoline and making noise. Leading this charge is the resurrected Street and Racing Technology (SRT) division, brought back from the dead in 2025 to engineer pure, unadulterated automotive madness.

Automotive News reports that SRT is digging deep into Chrysler’s nostalgia bin. First up is the Dodge GLH, literally standing for “Goes Like Hell”, a hot hatch resurrecting an iconic 1980s Omni badge. Since Dodge currently lacks a compact hatchback platform in America, expect them to raid Europe’s corporate pantry for a donor chassis. Joining it is the Dodge Copperhead, a top-tier muscle car named after the budget-Viper concept from 1997.

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Meanwhile, V8 diehards holding their breath for a Hemi in the new Charger will have to keep waiting; even the 2027 Charger Super Bee Launch Edition makes do with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. However, SRT is at least strapping a ridiculously oversized rear wing onto a hotter Charger variant to keep the street-cred dream alive.

SRT isn’t stopping at two-door tire-shredders, either. They are engineering high-performance SUVs for Jeep and, for the very first time in history, Ram. Ram is finally building its first-ever SUV, alongside the compact Rampage and the long-overdue Dakota midsize pickup. Over at Jeep, reality has hit the EV market like a brick wall. The electric Recon off-roader will start deliveries shortly, but because EV enthusiasm has cooled down dramatically, a gas-powered version is already in the pipeline alongside a Wrangler-based flagship called the Scrambler.

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As for Chrysler, the brand is officially off life support thanks to three upcoming crossovers: the midsize Airflow and two budget-friendly models named Arrow and Arrow Cross, which are literally rebadged versions of the European Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback. Don’t expect V8 track monsters here. Cheap transportation is the new corporate mantra.

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