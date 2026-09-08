The ghost of Dieselgate: Fiat, Alfa, and Jeep face a French deception trial

Just when the automotive industry thought the ghost of Dieselgate had been safely exorcised, French prosecutors have dusted off their gavels to remind everyone that vintage emissions cheating never truly goes out of style.

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This time, the spotlight falls squarely on former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), now neatly tucked inside the massive corporate umbrella of Stellantis. Paris judges have officially ordered ex-FCA to stand trial over allegations of tromperie aggravée, or aggravated deception, concerning select Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Jeep models sold between 2014 and 2017. Joining the illustrious ranks of Volkswagen and Renault, the legacy Italian-American automaker is finally getting its very own formal invite to the French judicial circus.

The core of the accusation revolves around the ubiquitous Multijet II diesel engines. According to court documents reported by AFP, French investigators suspect these powertrains had a suspiciously selective work ethic.

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On official laboratory test rigs, the engines behaved like model ecological citizens, dutifully scrubbing harmful nitrogen oxides (NOx emissions) to pass regulatory scrutiny. Out on actual public asphalt, however, the emission control systems apparently took a break, letting NOx levels spike well past legal limits.

Naturally, an indictment is not an automatic conviction, and Stellantis is quick to lean on the presumption of innocence. Yet, anyone expecting a swift resolution clearly isn’t familiar with the bureaucratic pace of French jurisprudence. A preliminary procedural hearing will be in November 16, 2027, while the main courtroom trial will be around November 2028. By the time the judges deliver a final verdict, the diesel vehicles in question will be practically eligible for antique license plates.

For its part, Stellantis issued its favorite corporate mantra: a crisp non-comment regarding ongoing legal matters, pointing out that FCA was still an independent entity back when these Multijet units were chugging down European highways.

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To make matters richer, the French Dieselgate dragnet might not stop here. Legacy Peugeot-Citroën remains under the microscope, patiently waiting to see if it too will join the docket. More than a decade after the original scandal erupted in Wolfsburg, Dieselgate continues to drag legacy automakers into courtrooms.