Stellantis crosses 600,000 sales in South America while Jeep Avenger makes a strong debut

Stellantis surpassed 600,000 sales in South America between January and August 2026, reaching a 26.6 percent market share. Brazil provided most of the volume with nearly 504,000 units, while Argentina contributed around 96,000. Fiat continues to lead the Brazilian market, and Ram increased its sales both in August and across the first eight months of the year.

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Stellantis tops 600,000 sales in South America as Fiat dominates Brazil and Jeep Avenger starts strong

Combined sales in Brazil and Argentina exceeded 76,000 vehicles in August, up 2 percent from the same month in 2025. Brazil accounted for more than 65,000 registrations, an increase of 7.6 percent, giving Stellantis a stronger result there than across the two markets combined.

Fiat finished August in Brazil with 48,467 vehicles and an 18.4 percent market share, holding first place for the eighth consecutive month. Since January, the brand has reached 368,447 units and built a lead of more than 57,000 vehicles over the second-ranked automaker. The Strada remained Brazil’s best-selling vehicle with 13,798 units, while the Argo recorded 8,811 sales and ranked fourth overall.

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Fiat also maintained a major presence in the pickup market. The Strada, Toro and Titano combined for 19,763 sales in August, giving the brand a 45 percent share of the segment. Fiat sold another 2,327 commercial vehicles, including 1,845 Fiorino units, which kept the model at the top of its category. The Fastback also improved its performance, reaching 5,133 registrations, its best monthly result of 2026.

Ram sold 3,369 pickups in Brazil during August, a 60.3 percent increase from a year earlier and its strongest monthly volume since November 2023. The brand also grew across the January-August period, reaching 21,492 units, up 19.7 percent year over year.

Jeep recorded 9,027 sales across the Renegade, Compass and Commander. The commercial launch of the Avenger added another major boost, with Stellantis reporting more than 5,000 purchases during the 10 days after sales opened on August 20. That figure represents customer purchases and should remain separate from the registration totals of the other three models. Stellantis also says the Avenger launch lifted interest across the wider Jeep range and helped the brand achieve its best two-week sales period in five years.

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Leapmotor exceeded 1,000 units for the second consecutive month in Brazil, while the C10 moved into first place among D-segment electric SUVs. The brand plans to expand its lineup again before the end of 2026 with the B10 Ultra-Hybrid, whose Brazilian arrival Stellantis confirmed during the Interlagos Festival.

Citroën saw C3 sales rise 15 percent in August and 8 percent across the first eight months of the year, while the Jumpy jumped 165 percent compared with August 2025.

Peugeot also delivered strong gains in the commercial vehicle market. The Expert increased sales by 145 percent in August and 184 percent from January through August, while the electric Boxer grew by 36 percent for the month and 81 percent year to date.