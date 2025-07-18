Stellantis brings back SRT: here are the only signs of future performance cars

Stellantis‘ legendary SRT (Street and Racing Technology) division is set to make a grand return, signaling a decisive shift in the group’s automotive strategy. The timing chosen for this renaissance couldn’t be more favorable, especially for dealers who have been waiting years for such an ambitious relaunch of the high-performance brand.

Stellantis SRT division returns with ambitious performance strategy

Born in 1989 with the Viper project, SRT has become synonymous with American performance over time, creating iconic models like the Dodge Neon SRT-4, Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8, and the timeless Dodge Challenger Hellcat. Despite the division being dissolved in 2021, Stellantis recently announced its official return, with the intention of relaunching SRT as a key element in the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram offerings.

Leading this ambitious project will be Tim Kuniskis, already known for transforming Dodge into a high-performance brand. Kuniskis‘ involvement is seen as a positive signal by dealers as well, as stated by Michael Bettenhausen, president of the Stellantis National Dealer Council: “I’m excited that Stellantis is reinvesting in SRT. It could mean new top-tier models, not for all brands, but at least for the most strategic ones.”

Hints about the future? Currently, the only SRT vehicle officially on sale is the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, a high-performance SUV capable of towing like a pickup but with the attitude of a muscle car. This model hints at the spirit of the renaissance with power, style, and practicality in a single package.

However, it’s not necessary for every Stellantis brand to offer a complete SRT range. The mere presence of these elite models in showrooms will generate attention, offering dealers the perfect opportunity to convert interest into sales even on more accessible vehicles. The return of SRT could therefore prove to be a winning strategy on multiple fronts: from branding to profitability.