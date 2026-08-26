Stellantis showcases Fiat, Jeep, Ram, Peugeot and Leapmotor at Interlagos 2026

Stellantis will take part in the Interlagos Festival from August 27-30, 2026 with Fiat, Jeep, Ram, Peugeot and Leapmotor, spreading Brazilian debuts, historic vehicles and public experiences across the track, pit area and exhibition spaces. The program will give the group a chance to showcase very different products, from the newly introduced Jeep Avenger to the Leapmotor B10 Ultra-Hybrid, while also highlighting Abarth performance models and Peugeot competition cars.

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Fiat, Jeep, Ram, Peugeot and Leapmotor headline Stellantis’ Interlagos 2026 lineup

Jeep will use the Avenger’s first major public event in Brazil to showcase the features developed for urban driving and rougher surfaces. The compact SUV offers 221 mm of ground clearance, a 22-degree approach angle and a departure angle of up to 33.9 degrees, while higher trims can also feature Matrix LED headlights.

Leapmotor will bring the B10 Ultra-Hybrid with its REEV system to the event for the first time. The model ranks among the brand’s upcoming launches in Brazil. Its combustion engine primarily works as a generator to supply energy to the battery and extend driving range, while the electric motor drives the wheels.

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The Chinese automaker will also display the B05, an electric compact model that forms part of its international expansion strategy through the Stellantis network.

Ram has chosen the São Paulo circuit to unveil a new product, although the pre-event announcement did not reveal its name. Fiat, meanwhile, will dedicate a significant part of its display to celebrating 50 years in Brazil, bringing together the Stilo Schumacher number 001, signed by Michael Schumacher, Rubens Barrichello and Jean Todt, with the Marea Mil Milhas, Palio Rally and Toro Special 50th Anniversary Edition.

Visitors will be able to drive the Pulse Abarth and Fastback Abarth on the track, creating a direct connection between Fiat’s road-going performance lineup and the sporting character of the event. Peugeot will follow a similar approach with the 208 GT and 2008 GT available for test drives.

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The French brand will also bring the 208 Rally4 and 208 Racing TC6 to Brazil for the first time. A simulator will give visitors the chance to virtually drive the 9X8 that competes in the World Endurance Championship.

Stellantis had already started engaging with customers on August 23, when around 1,000 customers from six group brands, including Citroën, drove on the circuit during an event organized with dealers.

Starting August 27, broader public access will turn the same track into a commercial showcase, giving visitors the opportunity to experience several Stellantis models behind the wheel rather than simply viewing them on static stands.