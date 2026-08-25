Maserati and Dodge might share the same Twin-Turbo V8 engine soon

Whispers from Detroit suggest that muscle car nostalgia is far too lucrative to kill off entirely. Despite unveiling the 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, a high-tech beast packing a SIXPACK inline-six with oversized 56mm Garrett turbos, revised intakes, and over 50 percent more cooling capability, Stellantis cannot seem to let go of eight-cylinder thunder. On paper, that twin-turbo six-cylinder cranks out an impressive 600 HP and 720 Nm of torque, sprinting from zero to 100 km/h in roughly 3.6 seconds and ripping through the quarter-mile in 11.8 seconds. Theoretically, that should bury V8 nostalgia once and for all.

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Yet, industry grapevines between Windsor, Canada, and Trenton, Michigan, tell a surprisingly different story. During recent production downtime at the Windsor assembly plant, the birthplace of the new Charger, crews remained on site performing mysterious retooling and equipment upgrades.

Meanwhile, at Trenton North, reports with photo evidence and multiple insider sources indicate a massive section of the engine facility results completely cleared for an unannounced production program.

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The rumor mill insists Stellantis is secretly engineering a brand-new 5.2-liter V8, complete with potential twin-turbo extreme variants. Rather than simply resurrecting the old HEMI architecture, this seems to be a modernized engine designed to satisfy high-margin appetites.

Spreading the staggering development costs of a new V8 across multiple brands is classic corporate arithmetic. Dodge could shove it into flagships like the Charger and Durango for pure, unadulterated muscle, while Ram utilizes the massive torque for a high-performance 1500. Jeep could stuff it into top-tier off-roaders, and Maserati could finally give the GranTurismo, GranCabrio, or future Quattroporte and Levante generations the refined acoustic soundtrack Italian luxury buyers actually demand.

While Stellantis has yet to officially confirm a single detail, clearing factory floors for an unannounced V8 while publicly promoting inline-six efficiency proves one thing: in the car industry, efficiency sells spreadsheets, but eight cylinders sell cars.