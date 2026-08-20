Jeep Avenger heads to Interlagos with two special show cars for Brazil

Jeep will present the new Brazilian-spec Avenger at the Interlagos Festival, scheduled for August 27-30 at the José Carlos Pace circuit, alongside two special show cars. One draws inspiration from the Marvel universe, while the other transforms the compact SUV into a rally-style concept. Neither previews a new production trim.

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Jeep brings the new Avenger to Brazil with two wild concepts for Interlagos

The show car created around the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday” movie, which will reach Brazilian theaters on December 17, 2026, uses a green finish inspired by Doctor Doom along with graphics across the hood, sides and rear. Jeep also modified the wheels and roof covering, while the cabin adds custom seats, dashboard details, unique lighting and several Mopar accessories.

The second show car comes from a collaboration with Deus Ex Machina and reimagines the Avenger as a rally-inspired machine. Bucket seats and reinforced suspension change the character compared with the production model, while hood vents and darkened lighting elements give it a more aggressive appearance. Different wheels, tires and additional Mopar parts complete a build created mainly for display purposes.

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Visitors will also be able to compare both concepts with the production Avenger built at Stellantis’ Porto Real plant. Every Brazilian version uses the T200 turbo engine paired with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system and an automatic transmission, while front-wheel drive remains standard across the lineup.

The range includes Altitude, Longitude and Limited trims. Jeep has set a promotional launch price of R$114,990 for the Altitude, while the Longitude and Limited start at R$135,990 and R$145,990, respectively.

The body retains Jeep’s seven-slot grille and X-shaped taillight signature. Brazilian specifications quote 221 mm of ground clearance, a 22-degree approach angle and a departure angle of up to 33.9 degrees. An All Terrain mode and hill-descent control help the front-wheel-drive Avenger handle low-grip surfaces despite the absence of four-wheel drive.

The Limited trim brings the most advanced equipment, including Matrix LED headlights, a 360-degree camera system and Level 2 driver assistance, which combines adaptive cruise control with active lane centering. The 10-inch infotainment screen keeps physical buttons for key functions, while connected services can integrate ChatGPT to manage navigation, climate settings and multimedia through voice commands.

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Hugo Domingues, head of Jeep in South America, described the Avenger as “the natural transition from hatchback to SUV,” adding that it will represent the first entry into the Jeep brand for many customers. The two show cars give the launch extra visibility, while the production model’s pricing, powertrain and equipment define the commercial role Jeep expects the Avenger to play in Brazil.