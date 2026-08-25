Which Stellantis brands are in real trouble? 2026 sales paint a divided picture

Stellantis intends to keep all of its brands, but first-half 2026 results reveal major differences that could influence how much weight each one carries within the group. Stellantis has announced no closures, and the FaSTLAne 2030 plan assigns a role to the entire portfolio. However, the new investment structure and extremely low volumes at some brands make their positions more vulnerable.

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Stellantis will keep all its brands, but some face greater pressure than others

Jeep, Ram, Peugeot and Fiat stand out as the four global brands with the greatest scale and strongest profitability prospects. Together with Pro One, they will receive 70% of Stellantis’ investment in products and brands.

Chrysler, Dodge, Citroën, Opel and Alfa Romeo will focus mainly on their respective regional markets while relying on shared platforms and technologies. DS and Lancia will develop as specialist brands under Citroën and Fiat management, respectively. Maserati will retain its luxury positioning and gain two new E-segment models. Antonio Filosa has said that “every brand in Stellantis will have a clear role” in the execution of the plan.

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Across the European Union, United Kingdom and EFTA countries, Stellantis recorded 1,096,783 passenger-car registrations, up 5.3% from the first half of 2025. Fiat and Abarth together grew 28.7% to 193,898 units, while Opel and Vauxhall increased 11.4% to 228,488 and Citroën gained 10.5% to 210,268.

Peugeot remains the group’s best-selling brand in the region with 345,314 registrations, despite a 5.1% decline. Jeep fell 3.2% to 69,981 units.

The most difficult results came from Alfa Romeo, which dropped 20.4% to 26,370 vehicles, and DS Automobiles, down 19.4% to 13,793 units. ACEA combines Lancia and Chrysler in a single category, which reached 6,831 registrations and grew 5.2%, so the data does not allow a separate assessment of Lancia’s performance.

The US market shows another mixed picture. Ram and Chrysler both grew 15%, while Jeep declined 1% and Dodge fell 6%. Alfa Romeo recorded only 1,747 deliveries, down 45%, increasing the brand’s dependence on the new products planned for its future recovery.

The risk facing lower-volume brands therefore does not necessarily mean Stellantis plans to close them. Instead, they may face less independence, more selective investment and greater reliance on platforms and technologies developed for the group’s larger brands.

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Stellantis has promised a role for every marque, but the success of upcoming models will ultimately determine how much investment, attention and room each brand receives over the next several years.