Stellantis has a packed end to 2026 with several new models on the way

Stellantis will concentrate much of its European product activity for the end of the year at the Paris Motor Show, scheduled for October 12-18, 2026. The group will occupy 5,340 square meters in Hall 4 and display more than 60 vehicles across Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Lancia, Leapmotor, Opel and Peugeot. Jeep does not appear on the official list of the eight participating brands and will therefore follow a separate launch schedule.

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Stellantis packs Paris 2026 with over 60 vehicles and several major new debuts

Lancia will introduce the new Gamma to the French public, bringing the brand back into the D segment with a fastback flagship built in Melfi. The lineup will include hybrid and electric powertrains, although Stellantis has not yet published final output and range figures in its motor show announcement. DS will use Paris for the official launch of the N°7, which will offer hybrid and battery-electric powertrains and up to 740 km of range in its electric version.

Fiat will unveil two C-segment models first previewed in 2024 and accompany them with an all-new concept. Several reports refer to the production models as Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, but Stellantis’ official motor show communication does not yet confirm those names or the dimensions reported so far. Their arrival will expand a display that also includes the Topolino, 500, 600, Grande Panda and the three-wheel electric Tris commercial vehicle.

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Peugeot will bring the new 308 and 408 alongside the E-208 GTi, which will appear in a performance-focused area together with the 9X8 World Endurance Championship race car. Opel will showcase the new Astra and the electric Mokka GSE and Corsa GSE, marking the brand’s return to the Paris show after a 10-year absence. Alfa Romeo has not announced an entirely new model for the event but will display the Junior, Tonale, Giulia, Stelvio and 33 Stradale, along with its Bottegafuoriserie personalization program.

Citroën has announced a concept for Paris without officially revealing its name. During Investor Day, Stellantis also linked the philosophy of the historic 2 CV to a future European EV priced below €15,000, but the company has not clarified whether the Paris concept will preview that particular model.

Leapmotor will celebrate the European premiere of the B03, joined by the B03X crossover and B05 compact hatchback, both included in the brand’s commercial plans for the second half of 2026.

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Jeep will separately continue the expansion of the Recon, an electric off-roader producing 650 hp and 619 lb-ft (840 Nm) of torque with an estimated range of up to 250 miles (402 km). After its introduction in the United States and Canada, Jeep plans to bring the model to additional markets during the fourth quarter, without linking its rollout to Stellantis’ presence at the Paris Motor Show.