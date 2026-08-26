Leapmotor sales surge 372% overseas, but its next product doesn’t even have wheels

Leapmotor has officially decided to jump into the robotics business. During the Chinese automaker’s first-half financial presentation, Vice President and CFO Li Tengfei confirmed that the company has locked in concrete plans to branch beyond four wheels, joining a growing line of Chinese firms determined to bring sci-fi tropes to reality. While Li remained masterfully vague regarding the shape, function, or budget of these future machines, he made one detail explicit: the project is already mapped out.

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The strategic leap relies on corporate logic that actually holds water. Modern electric vehicles are essentially rolling supercomputers loaded with complex sensor suites, central processing units, and real-time navigation software. To prove this isn’t just corporate posturing, late July saw the establishment of Huzhou Lingsheng Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary tasked with producing auto components alongside industrial and intelligent smart robots.

This robotic expansion arrives alongside staggering momentum in Leapmotor’s core business. In the first six months of 2026, the company delivered roughly 356,400 vehicles, representing a massive 60.8 percent year-over-year surge. International expansion is doing the heavy lifting, with exports soaring 372.6 percent to 96,200 units, meaning 27 percent of all Leapmotor deliveries now head overseas. Management is targeting 200,000 foreign deliveries by the end of 2026, setting an aggressive benchmark of 350,000 to 400,000 units for 2027.

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Financial results reflect both the scale and the strain of this expansion. First-half revenue reached 38.11 billion yuan (roughly $5.6 billion), pushing net profit up to 210 million yuan from 30 million yuan a year prior. However, persistent margin pressures have forced leadership to temper full-year profit targets, proving that hyper-growth still carries a heavy tab.

Meanwhile, the brand’s European footprint alongside Stellantis remains on schedule. Assembly of the B10 crossover arrives in October at the Zaragoza plant in Spain, preceded by a technology showcase on September 16 detailing advanced driver assistance systems, battery tech, and electric propulsion.