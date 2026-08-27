Stellantis Pro One and ServiceUp team up to end fleet management nightmares

Fleet managers in the United States have long been trapped in a special circle of administrative hell, juggling endless phone calls, disparate email chains, rogue paper invoices, and localized mechanics who swear the parts are “on the way”. Stellantis Pro One wants to disrupt this chaos with a dose of artificial intelligence. The automaker’s commercial vehicle arm has partnered with ServiceUp, an AI-driven fleet repair platform. The goal? Plug over 2,500 U.S. dealerships directly into a single, sleek digital dashboard.

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The deal brings the entire domestic Stellantis dealer footprint under the ServiceUp umbrella. Instead of dispatching a driver with a prayer and hoping for the best, a fleet manager can now initiate service tickets, pre-authorize mechanical repairs, monitor real-time repair progression, and manage official warranty claims and recalls. As ServiceUp CEO Brett Carlson pointed out, this is a full operational integration.

The real back-office magic lies in connecting ServiceUp directly with Servicenet, Stellantis’s existing Mopar billing infrastructure. For dealerships, the workflow remains familiar. For fleet managers, hundreds of scattered shop invoices collapse into a single consolidated monthly statement. ServiceUp even deploys smart routing logic, sending vehicles to the ideal dealer based on location, bay availability, and technical specialization.

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The ecosystem goes over pure-bred Stellantis products. Commercial operators running mixed fleets up to Class 5 chassis cabs, like the mighty Ram 5500, can push competitor-brand vehicles through participating dealers, leveraging Stellantis’s bProAuto multi-brand replacement parts line.

Behind all this tech-speak sits a brutal economic truth: a parked Ram ProMaster makes exactly zero dollars per hour. Sidelined work vehicles don’t deliver cargo, build infrastructure, or earn revenue. By streamlining dealer authorizations and shaving precious hours off repair cycles, Stellantis isn’t just selling commercial vans. It is desperately trying to keep corporate balance sheets moving forward, one AI-automated oil change at a time.