Stellantis abandons the EV mandate to build what Americans actually buy

Stellantis has finally realized that running an entire American legacy brand on a single aging minivan might not be a bulletproof business strategy. Executive leadership is rolling out a sweeping North American portfolio reset under its “FaSTLAne 2030” initiative.

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As outlined by Tom Sacoman, Senior VP of North American Product Planning and SRT Performance, in a recent interview with WardsAuto, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram are gonna have distinct roles, multi-energy freedom, and a urgent mandate to win back budget-conscious buyers before they all defect to Japanese competitors.

The ambitious campaign is backed by aggressive metrics: 11 brand-new models, a 50 percent expansion in market coverage, and a projected 35 percent surge in global sales volume. Most surprisingly for an industry recently obsessed with $70,000 electric cruisers, Stellantis plans to introduce seven new vehicles priced under $40,000 by 2030, with two sitting below the coveted $30,000 mark.

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Chrysler will take the point position for this affordability push. After years of functioning as a glorified Pacifica showroom, the brand is going toward high-volume, entry-level cars to lure everyday drivers back into dealership lots.

Dodge, meanwhile, is keeping its tire-shredding soul intact, but Sacoman promises to branch out beyond high-dollar horsepower monsters into accessible sports cars that middle-class enthusiasts can actually afford to finance.

Over at Ram, the lineup is expanding in both directions. The brand is targeting lower price points with the Rampage and the long-awaited resurrection of the Dakota midsize pickup. But the real head-turner is the return of a full-size Ram SUV after a 35-year hiatus, the Ramcharger, a massive, body-on-frame beast derived from the Wagoneer architecture.

Jeep’s roadmap features an even wilder evolutionary turn. Beyond splitting its portfolio between extreme off-roaders and daily commuters, Sacoman teased a future Wrangler Scrambler, describing it as a bizarre crossover between a Wrangler, a trophy truck, and a minivan. Elsewhere, the upcoming Jeep Recon will launch as a pure EV before quietly adding an internal combustion engine to soothe range-anxious suburbanites.

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Tying this entire portfolio reboot together is the modular STLA One platform arriving in 2027. By accommodating gas, hybrid, range-extender, and electric setups without forcing engineering compromises, Stellantis is officially backing away from single-powertrain mandates.