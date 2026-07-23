Stellantis Pro One dominates global commercial sales in 2026

Stellantis Pro One is quietly doing what actual businesses are supposed to do: printing serious money with unglamorous, hard-working delivery vans. In the first half of 2026, the group’s dedicated commercial vehicle powerhouse boosted global sales by 7%, proving that while retail buyers endlessly debate battery range on social media, tradespeople and fleet managers are busy signing purchase orders.

Across Europe’s key markets, Stellantis Pro One moved 273,600 vehicles, locking down a formidable 28.7% market share. That means more than one out of every four new commercial vehicles humming down European highways belongs to the group, cementing absolute top-dog status in Italy, France, Spain, Austria, Poland, Portugal, and the Benelux region.

The real flex, however, lives in the compact van segment. Couriers, plumbers, and local bakers seem virtually magnet-drawn to Stellantis showrooms, where the company commands a staggering 47.4% market share. Large vans tell a similar story of dominance with a 25.3% slice.

Back in March, Stellantis pulled off a clever commercial maneuver to cure corporate EV anxiety by pricing select electric vans identically to their diesel counterparts. Predictably, money talks louder than skepticism: by June, battery-electric models accounted for 15% of European orders, while small and medium fleet BEV orders skyrocketed by a wild 140% year-over-year.

Cross the Atlantic to South America, and market control becomes downright oppressive. Holding a 33.9% regional share Stellantis commands 52.7% of Brazil and leads Argentina (25.8%), Chile, and Uruguay, with Paraguay climbing to second place. The secret sauce? The virtually indestructible Fiat Strada pickup, which isn’t just the top-selling commercial vehicle down there, but the best-selling motor vehicle overall.

Meanwhile, the launch of the new Ram Dakota in Brazil and a 27% surge in Ram 1500 sales in the US pushed North American commercial volume up 13% to a 14.1% market share, supported by an 8% gain in Canada and a market-leading 18.8% share in Mexico.

Across the Middle East and Africa, Stellantis holds 22.3% overall (36% in vans), peaking in Algeria with an eye-watering 84.6%. As division head Eric Laforge gears up for Hannover’s IAA Transportation to show off the new Smart Compact Van and CustomFit updates, one truth remains obvious: while rivals chase electrification fairy tales, Stellantis Pro One is happily laughing all the way to the bank.