Stellantis dealers in the US face growing pressure as Carvana’s online sales surge

Carvana is extending the online sales model it built around used vehicles in the United States to the new-car market, generating volumes that are starting to concern Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealers. An analysis by LocaliQ Automotive recorded 1,378 registrations in June 2026 alone, spread across 1,205 ZIP codes in 37 states, even though the company controls only seven authorized Stellantis-brand dealerships.

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Stellantis dealers feel the heat as Carvana rapidly expands new-car sales

Carvana began acquiring those seven dealerships in 2025, spending nearly $200 million in total. The company uses these locations as the legal and commercial foundation for selling new vehicles, while its digital platform and logistics network allow it to reach customers hundreds or even thousands of miles away. Buyers can handle most of the vehicle selection and financing process online, then choose between home delivery and pickup at a Carvana location.

LocaliQ’s data shows registrations increased 65 percent between March and June, with Carvana surpassing 4,300 total registrations across Stellantis’ four American brands during that period. The company has not publicly released a detailed breakdown of new-vehicle sales alone, so these figures come from registration data analyzed by Chris Wood rather than Carvana’s official financial results.

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The clearest example comes from a dealership in the Phoenix area, which approached 1,000 new-vehicle sales in June. Before Carvana acquired it, the store typically delivered only a few dozen vehicles per month. Access to a nationwide customer base quickly transformed its sales reach.

Between April and June, only 27 percent of those vehicles reportedly remained in the local market, compared with roughly 86 percent for a traditional dealer within the same network.

That difference has prompted questions about vehicle allocations, website standards and whether dealers should be allowed to deliver vehicles far outside their local territories. Sean Hogan, president of Stellantis’ national dealer council, said the network accepts competition as long as everyone operates under the same rules. Stellantis executives have reportedly assured dealers that Carvana does not receive preferential treatment.

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After-sales support remains another open question because customers may live far from the dealership that completed the transaction. Carvana already operates logistics centers, reconditioning facilities and a large-scale customer support network for its used-vehicle business, but it will still need to prove that the same structure can effectively handle maintenance, warranty work and repairs for new vehicles.