Stellantis plays defense in Canada: Brampton Plant sale sparks strike threat

Stellantis have managed to turn routine labor negotiations into a high-stakes Canadian standoff. The Canadian union Unifor announced that workers will cast a strike authorization vote on October 17 and 18, with results landing on October 19.

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Unifor’s collective bargaining contract officially expired back on September 20, and while cross-town rivals Ford and General Motors quietly wrapped up new three-year agreements, Stellantis remains stuck in neutral. The main catalyst for worker rage? Stellantis decided to pivot from manufacturing iconic muscle cars to orchestrating a preliminary sale of its Brampton Assembly Plant to Roshel—a manufacturer that builds armored military vehicles.

Brampton’s assembly lines have been dead quiet since late 2023, when the final rear-wheel-drive muscle heroes, the Dodge Charger, Challenger, and Chrysler 300, rolled into history. Workers were originally pacified with promises of building the next-generation Jeep Compass, but that industrial fairy tale evaporated after Stellantis reshuffled its manufacturing map in response to looming U.S. tariffs on Canadian exports.

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Replacing a mass-market crossover with a top-secret deal for military hardware left union leadership completely blindsided. As Unifor National President Lana Payne bluntly pointed out in an October 6 letter to members, it is impossible to settle long-term wage and pension terms when the employer is actively trying to sell off the roof over your head.

A full-blown strike would cripple Stellantis’s operational crown jewel in Ontario: the Windsor Assembly Plant. Responsible for churning out Chrysler minivans and the new Dodge Charger, Windsor is already nursing self-inflicted wounds, facing another three-week shutdown in late October thanks to abysmal consumer demand and widespread corporate instability.

Against the backdrop of tense USMCA trade renegotiations between Ottawa and Washington, Stellantis seems intent on burning bridges with Canadian labor. While a positive strike vote on October 19 doesn’t trigger an immediate walkout, it hands union negotiators a loaded gun.

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If Stellantis can’t offer concrete job guarantees, it might soon discover that negotiating with military contractors is a walk in the park compared to battling an enraged workforce.