Stellantis’ most promising electric cars coming in 2025

Stellantis aims to improve its situation after a disastrous 2024 in North America and Europe, with many brands in free fall, like Maserati. The automotive group will launch a series of new electric vehicles in 2025, hoping these will help boost sales. For example, the Alfa Romeo Junior, a new entry-level B-SUV for the brand, has so far secured around 10,000 orders in Europe, with 25% representing the electric version.

Stellantis: the new electric cars of 2025 will shape the group’s future

Among the most anticipated electric cars of 2025 is certainly the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will be exclusively electric and will have a range extender version, extending range up to 1,000 km. The new generation SUV will be based on the STLA Large platform, which debuted with the Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S. According to some rumors, the new Stelvio will also arrive on the market in a hybrid version, but this news hasn’t been confirmed by Stellantis or Alfa Romeo.

Among the most anticipated is also the Fiat Grande Panda, which after its European debut will also arrive in South and North America. Available in both hybrid and electric versions, it will have the task of boosting Fiat‘s sales, currently struggling in its home market. Prices start at 18,990 euros for the hybrid and 25,990 euros for the electric version.

Although some rumors suggest its debut has been postponed to 2026, next year should also see the arrival of the new Fiat Multipla, the “big sister” of the Grande Panda. Stellantis hasn’t yet commented on the news, so it’s still unclear if the debut will happen in 2025 as planned. This model will be slightly larger than the Grande Panda and, in this case too, the price will be very attractive. The electric version should be priced around 27,000 euros, with a range of about 300 km in the entry-level version.

Another highly anticipated model is the Lancia Ypsilon HF, which marks the return of the legendary badge to the market. This model will share characteristics with the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, with a 280 HP electric motor. There’s also great anticipation for the Ram 1500 Ramcharger, which has won the award for most anticipated car of 2025. The pickup, thanks to the range extender, offers a range of over 1,000 km on a single charge, making it suitable for long trips as well as off-road adventures.

The cars Stellantis is focusing on most are the Stelvio, Grande Panda, and the 1500 Ramcharger. The first to establish itself once and for all in the premium segment, hoping to do well in North America too, the second to break through in the “volume” market and recover ground after below-expectation sales in 2024. The electric pickup will be crucial for evaluating the future of zero-emission vehicles coming in the next few years from the brand.