Dodge offers extra $1,000 loyalty discount on Charger Daytona EV purchase

The new Dodge Charger Daytona EV is about to hit the market, but it’s too early to tell if the automaker has made a misstep by venturing into the world of electric muscle cars too soon. This model will replace the older generations of Charger and Challenger, with first deliveries expected by the end of 2024. The combustion engine version will also arrive by the end of 2025, probably the one many enthusiasts are waiting for. The American automaker under Stellantis has launched a new offer for brand loyalists.

Dodge Charger Daytona: Stellantis announces loyalty discount to boost sales

The new Dodge Charger Daytona EV starts at $61,590, but Stellantis has announced several discounts, including a $1,000 loyalty discount for customers who return a leased Dodge model. Additionally, the Daytona EV will be eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

This loyalty discount can also be transferred to other family members. However, Dodge hasn’t yet released the complete lease terms for the new Charger Daytona, nor has it disclosed any financing agreements. These details will likely come in the following weeks.

The Charger Daytona R/T, the entry-level model, has a starting price of $61,590 in the United States, which includes the $1,995 shipping fee. This model produces 496 horsepower and 548 Nm of torque. The Charger Daytona Scat Pack starts at $75,185 and offers 670 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque, enabling acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and covering a quarter-mile in just 11.5 seconds.

In recent days, Stellantis has announced that from 2026, these models will also be equipped with solid-state batteries, which offer greater efficiency, are lighter, and consequently increase the vehicle’s range. Additionally, a Pursuit version, dedicated to U.S. law enforcement, might soon be announced. However, not everyone believes that electric vehicles are suitable for these purposes, and that the ICE version would be better.