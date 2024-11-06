Alfa Romeo Stelvio: will the new generation debut in April 2025?

April 2025 could mark the debut of one of Stellantis group’s most anticipated models: the new generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The D-segment SUV from the Biscione will represent the brand’s second premium novelty after the launch of the Alfa Romeo Junior in April 2024, maintaining an annual cadence for new models. The new entry-level B-SUV is experiencing great success in Europe and has already surpassed 10,000 orders, with 24% being the electric version. The latter, particularly the Veloce version, should soon make its debut in the United States as well.

Will the new generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio debut in April 2025?

The new generation of Stelvio, previewed here in renders by designer Alessandro Masera, will be based on the STLA Large platform, being the first vehicle from the group to use it in Europe. The very first to use the new platform, which was criticized by Renault, was the Dodge Charger Daytona, followed by the Jeep Wagoneer S.

The Biscione’s SUV will be available in both fully electric versions, including one with a range extender, and in a hybrid variant, the latter offered as an entry-level with pricing yet to be determined. As the images show, the design will evolve towards even more sporty and aerodynamic forms compared to the current model.

The STLA Large platform will allow the Stelvio to use battery packs ranging from 101 to 118 kWh, ensuring a range of up to 800 kilometers on a single charge. The 800-volt electrical architecture will enable ultra-rapid charging, recovering over 20 kilometers of range per minute. The electric powertrain output will range from 350 to 1,000 horsepower, with the Quadrifoglio version promising supercar-level performance.

The debut of the new generation Stelvio is thus approaching. In the coming months, the first official images of the model should emerge, allowing us to discover all the details of this anticipated Alfa Romeo SUV.