The Fiat Grande Panda spotted in Brazil

The new small Fiat Grande Panda is ready to conquer a new continent. Two prototypes of the all-new Grande Panda have been spotted in Brazil, at the Viracopos International Airport in Campinas hinting that by now it’s here, its arrival may be increasingly imminent. But in Brazil, the Grande Panda will have a special role. It will not be sold as such, but will serve as the basis for the new generation of the Fiat Argo.

Two Fiat Grande Panda prototypes at Viracopos International Airport in Campinas

Two Fiat Grande Panda prototypes were spotted at the Viracopos International Airport in Campinas (SP) with the indiscretion coming from journalist João Anacleto on the social platform of Instagram. The photos were taken by Marcos Paiva Pontes, which were later shared by journalist Anacleto.

From the published photos we can see, although covered by the airport area netting and not really grainy and clearly visible, one of these Pandas sporting a camouflage livery, while the other next to it appears to be black/gray in color and also has some of the details covered by camouflage sticks.

Fiat Grande Panda in Brazil as the basis for the new generation of the Fiat Argo

In any case, we must now keep in mind that we cannot expect the exact same design lineup presented for the European market. In fact, the Fiat Grande Panda will arrive distinctly for the Brazilian market. In fact, remember that the Fiat Grande Panda will not be sold in Brazil exactly as we know it in Europe. Instead, it will be used as a starting point to create a new version of the Fiat Argo, a car that is already very popular in Brazil.

This is simply given by the fact that the Fiat Argo is in need of an update. It is a model that was launched in 2017 and has not received major changes since then. in fact, the Italian brand Fiat decided to take advantage of the modern design and technologies of the Grande Panda to breathe new life into the new generation of the Argo.

So, in a nutshell this means that the new Argo will be very similar to the Grande Panda, but it will have some specific features to suit the Brazilian market. So it could in fact have a slightly different design, different engines or additional equipment.

New car generation to meet every need in Brazil

There is obviously a motivation behind this latest choice by the brand. In recent years, Fiat has focused a lot on SUVs, such as the Pulse and Fastback, which have been very successful in Brazil. However, there is still a great demand for small and practical cars like the Argo. And as we know, the Fiat Argo, being a very popular car in Brazil, and therefore being completely revamped and adopting the design and technologies of the new Panda could become even more valuable in the market.

So, with this new version, Fiat wants precisely to continue to meet the needs of its Brazilian customers. Because certainly presenting a more modern, safe and technologically advanced vehicle based on the Grande Panda could be more spacious, more efficient and more connected and make the new generation of the same popular vehicle even better, with an extra gear in short.

And in addition to the Argo, Fiat plans to launch other models based on the same platform as the Grande Panda. We are talking about the Panda Fastback and the Giga Panda, which will replace the Fiat Tipo and Fiat Fastback currently on sale in Brazil, respectively.