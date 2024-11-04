Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce: everything you need to know about the 280 HP electric compact SUV

Alfa Romeo Junior establishes itself as a fundamental product in the brand’s electrification strategy, marking a return to an important segment to capture the interest of a new generation of enthusiasts. The Junior Veloce represents the pinnacle of sportiness in a fully electric version, combining driving pleasure, elegance, and distinctive performance.

Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce is rich in elements and small details that reinforce its dynamic vocation

Compact and manageable, the Junior Veloce offers excellent road holding and dynamic character, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds with a top speed of 200 km/h. Inside, the spaces are generous, and the 400-liter trunk is the largest in its category. With a WLTP range of 334 km and fast charging that allows going from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes on 100 kW stations, the car also becomes very practical.

Performance is further improved by the fourth-generation Torsen D differential, a novelty for front-wheel-drive electric vehicles. This system ensures constant and dynamic motor torque distribution, optimizing road grip and traction on other surfaces depending on driving style and conditions.

The Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce has three driving modes: Dynamic, which emphasizes maximum performance achievement, Natural, which seeks balance between sporty sensations, comfort, and energy consumption, and Advanced Efficiency, which gives maximum priority to efficiency and range.

This version is also equipped with B mode, which offers intense battery charge regeneration during braking and deceleration. Specifically, the Junior Veloce features a specific braking system, adapted to its high performance, incorporating 380mm disc brakes on the front axle with 4-piston monoblock calipers. The suspensions also benefit from exclusive sporty calibration.

Regarding aesthetics, the Veloce version features elements such as SPIGA interiors, with premium electric and heated seat with lumbar massage function, sporty pedals, metal door sill, and leather-wrapped steering wheel, or the hands-free electric tailgate. It stands out for details like the central shield, which sports the “Biscione” in Diamond Black tone and its exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels, specially designed for high-performance electric vehicles.

Regarding driver assistance functions, it has adaptive cruise control with lane centering and traffic jam assistance, or a rear-view camera with dynamic grids. The virtual assistant “Hey Alfa” is the perfect co-pilot in any situation, thanks to generative artificial intelligence, while the EV Routing navigation system, associated with the Free2Move virtual card, offers access to 600,000 charging points across Europe.

With the Alfa Romeo Junior, the Italian automaker returns to the premium compact segment with a disruptive model that redefines the standards of its category and reinterprets the brand’s stylistic elements. Heir to legendary models like the various generations of the Giulietta or the bold MiTo of 2008, the Alfa Romeo Junior preserves all the sporty and aesthetic DNA of the “Biscione,” with elements like the “Cannocchiale” instrument cluster and the front inspired by classic brand models, lacking neither the triangular grille nor a reinterpretation of the trilobo. Its three LED lights on each side of the grille nod to sports cars like the SZ and Brera. Its name has a long and successful history within the brand, starting with the GT 1300 Junior of 1966.

In its compact dimensions, 4,173 mm in length and 1,535 mm in height, the Alfa Romeo Junior concentrates all the brand’s sporty DNA. It also appears that public enthusiasm is sky-high, as more than 10,000 orders have already been accumulated in Europe, of which 24% represents the electric version. This model should also make its debut in the United States, a market currently struggling for both Stellantis and Alfa Romeo.