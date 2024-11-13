Jeep Wagoneer S, the shipments are starting

The American automaker Jeep, which we have always known perfectly well for its rugged vehicles, has explosively introduced a vehicle in luxury electric mobility, namely the Wagoneer S. This electric SUV, announced in 2024, is designed to continue to represent the brand’s iconic status by combining the high technology of today’s electric vehicles.

Extended wait comes to an end?

As discussed on previous occasions, the launch of the Wagoneer S Launch Edition has been repeatedly postponed due to some quality problems encountered during production at the Stellantis plant in Toluca, Mexico. Nevertheless, now the American brand seems to have assured that these problems have been largely resolved, and that the first deliveries to the various dealers should begin with December coming soon.

Features of the Jeep Wagoneer S

As for the technical part of the car, we can say that underneath the very sleek and aerodynamic body is equipment consisting of two electric motors and a 100 kWh battery. This kind of configuration allows the car to come up with a very high power output of 600 horsepower, with a maximum torque of up to 617 lb-ft. All this, guarantees the SUV very promising accelerations that go from 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.4 seconds. Even if the performance comes across as strictly sporty, the Wagoneer S will still be equipped with a strong range of about 300 miles on a single charge, which makes it perfectly suitable for daily commuting, but also for longer trips.

As for the interior of the car, it can be seen that there is a proper balance between luxury and sports technology. The seats are all heated, ventilated and even have a massage function to offer high levels of comfort. The Uconnect 5 infotainment system, holds a large 12.3-inch touchscreen, with numerous features, including compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition, the 19-speaker McIntosh sound system ensures a top-quality audio experience.

Car safety and base price

Of course, safety also remains a top priority for the Jeep brand. Indeed, the Wagoneer S is no exception. The SUV is equipped with a wide range of both active and passive safety systems, including multiple airbags, all-wheel drive control, adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. The base price of the Wagoneer S Launch Edition is in the luxury electric SUV segment, reflecting its performance, equipment and exclusivity. However, Jeep offers a wide range of optional extras to make the car even more unique and meet each customer’s needs. The total for the basic version is $71,995.

This car is certainly a very important step for the American brand, especially in terms of sustainability and electric mobility. The performance and rich equipment that will be made available to consumers will surely be highly appreciated. So the outlook is very positive, and we just have to wait for the first deliveries and see how the public reacts.