New Fiat Multipla delayed to 2026? Here’s how it will look

Fiat Multipla and Fastback will be the two new cars from the Italian automaker to make their debut, following the Grande Panda. These two vehicles have already been seen during the presentation of the new B-SUV, available in both hybrid and electric versions, consequently many thought they were already ready, except for the final details. Initially, the debut of the Multipla and Fastback was planned for 2025 and 2026 respectively, but it seems that the first one has been postponed by a year.

Will Fiat Multipla arrive later than expected?

Both Multipla and Fastback will be based on the same style as the Fiat Grande Panda and will use the same platform, namely the Smart Car. Prices will be decidedly accessible, for both hybrid and electric versions, starting from about 18,000 euros ($19,270)

The Multipla, in particular, will be characterized by clean and decisive lines, with a flat hood and rectangular headlights with pixelated light signature, like the Grande Panda, and a prominent central grille. The dimensions will be in line with those of Citroen C3 Aircross and Opel Frontera: 4.40 meters in length, 1.80 in width, and 1.65 in height. The rear will be particularly distinctive, with optical groups extending onto the tailgate, giving the whole a robust appearance.

The electric versions of Multipla and Fastback will mount the 44.2 kWh battery, the same used for the Alfa Romeo Junior, which is experiencing great success. This will offer a range of about 300 km, with the possibility of a more powerful 400 km variant.

The mild hybrid versions will feature the 1.2-liter three-cylinder turbo engine in two power levels, 100 and 136 horsepower, paired with automatic transmission. The Multipla could stand out in the segment by offering an optional seven-seat configuration. According to rumors, the Fastback should therefore make its debut first, and a few months later, the new Multipla. We just have to wait for confirmation about this from Stellantis.