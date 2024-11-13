Jeep Wagoneer S and Ram 1500 Ramcharger named most anticipated vehicles of 2025 by Newsweek

The brand new Jeep Wagoneer S, which is set to debut on the market by December 1st, and the Ram 1500 Ramcharger have received Newsweek’s inaugural America’s Most Anticipated New Vehicles award for 2025, marking a significant milestone for both American brands that are part of the Stellantis group.

Newsweek has included Jeep Wagoneer S and Ram 1500 Ramcharger in its list of most anticipated vehicles for 2025

Newsweek’s awards program celebrates 25 new vehicles on the market, including completely new models, redesigned ones, or those equipped with new propulsion systems, excluding models that were awarded in the previous year. The winners constitute a diverse group of cars, trucks, and SUVs, featuring various types of powertrains: from traditional gasoline engines to hybrids, from plug-in hybrids to fully electric vehicles.

The all-new 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition, available exclusively in electric version, boasts a range of over 480 kilometers (300 miles) on a single charge. The vehicle delivers 600 horsepower and 837 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

The new Ram 1500 Ramcharger, thanks to its integrated electric technology, offers class-leading performance in terms of range, towing capacity, and payload. The pickup can travel up to 1,110 kilometers (683 miles) on a single charge, develops 663 horsepower and 834 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds. Its towing capacity reaches 6,350 kg, while the maximum payload is 1,190 kg.

This is excellent news for the Stellantis group, looking ahead to 2025, which will be crucial for the automotive group’s relaunch in North America.