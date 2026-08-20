Stellantis launches new China technology venture for Peugeot and Jeep

Stellantis and Dongfeng are preparing a new industrial phase in Wuhan, where production of four electrified models should begin in 2027, including vehicles intended for export. The program will involve two new Peugeot models and two Jeep vehicles with a strong off-road focus, bringing the American brand back to local production in China after the end of its previous partnership with GAC.

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This broader strategy also includes the creation of Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën Technology (Wuhan) Co., Ltd., according to Gasgoo, which cited information from the Chinese corporate database Qichacha. The company’s name suggests a role connected to the French brands, although Stellantis and Dongfeng have not officially explained how it will contribute to the development of the four vehicles.

Peugeot and Jeep at the center of Stellantis’ new China strategy with Dongfeng

The new company should not be confused with Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën Automobile, the existing 50:50 joint venture between Dongfeng and Stellantis that already operates the Wuhan manufacturing site.

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Details about the two upcoming Jeep models remain limited, although available information helps define their general positioning. Stellantis describes both as off-road vehicles belonging to China’s NEV category, which includes battery-electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and models equipped with range extenders.

Neither company has disclosed names, dimensions, platforms, battery specifications or powertrain layouts. As a result, it remains unclear which of those three electrified solutions the future Jeeps will use.

Stellantis has confirmed that the two Jeep models will target export markets as well as China. The company has not identified the countries involved, however, and has not announced plans to certify or sell the vehicles in the United States.

Available information also provides no basis for linking them to the Wrangler, Recon, Wagoneer S or any other Jeep model already available or announced for North America.

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The project still marks an important change in Jeep’s Chinese strategy. Local Jeep production ended in 2022 after the collapse of the GAC-Stellantis joint venture, which had assembled vehicles including the Cherokee, Renegade, Compass, Grand Commander and Commander PHEV primarily for Chinese customers.

Jeep will now return to Chinese manufacturing through Dongfeng, but this time the company plans to develop vehicles from the outset with international markets in mind.

Total investment in the program exceeds 8 billion yuan, equivalent to around $1.18 billion at the exchange rate quoted when the project was announced. Stellantis should contribute close to $150 million directly.

The two new Peugeot models will adopt styling cues previewed by concepts shown at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show. Details about the design and technology of the Jeep vehicles remain unavailable, so more concrete information will have to come from future announcements. The program also still depends on final approvals and agreements before production can officially move ahead.