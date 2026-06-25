2026 Jeep Recon configurator goes live with pricing and options

The 2026 Jeep Recon Moab 4xe has entered the American Build & Price online configurator, confirming the start of the commercial phase for the brand’s most ambitious electric SUV. For the first model year, Jeep will offer a single trim level, the Moab 4xe, with a complete standard package that includes electric all-wheel drive, the Selec-Terrain system and Trail Rated certification.

2026 Jeep Recon configurator goes live as electric off-roader moves closer to launch

The technical base uses two electric drive modules, one on each axle, delivering a combined 650 hp and around 620 lb-ft of torque. The 0-60 mph sprint is estimated at around 3.6 seconds, while the claimed range reaches up to about 250 miles, depending on the configuration and the tires fitted.

The Trail Rated certification shows that the model has been developed to pass tests for traction, maneuverability, ground clearance, water fording and grip on difficult surfaces. Jeep wants the Recon to retain real off-road credibility, setting it apart from electric SUVs designed mainly for road use. Elements that recall the brand’s tradition include removable doors, removable rear side windows and an opening rear glass, solutions that bring the Wrangler philosophy into a battery-powered vehicle.

The configurator allows customers to explore different visual combinations, including bright colors, a two-tone roof and black 18-inch wheels. Among the available options is the Trailer-Tow package, which includes a Class III tow hitch and a towing capacity of up to around 3,300 pounds.

Production will take place at Stellantis’ Toluca plant in Mexico, where the Cherokee Hybrid initially received industrial priority because of its expected sales volume. However, the Recon’s appearance in the configurator suggests that the model is now getting close to availability at American dealerships, after a longer development and production ramp-up than initially expected.

Jeep Recon represents an attempt to prove that the electric transition can coexist with the brand’s off-road identity. The instant torque of the electric motors and the precise traction control on each axle could translate into tangible advantages off-road, provided that range and charging infrastructure do not limit use in the more remote environments where Jeep built its reputation. The Recon will also arrive on the market with a combustion engine.