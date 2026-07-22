Jeep plans 15 new models as Wrangler, Recon, and Renegade successor take center stage

Jeep will introduce 15 new or updated models by the end of the decade under Stellantis’ FaSTLAne 2030 plan. The brand will maintain a global presence and renew several segments, from compact SUVs to large electric models, adapting each project to different regional markets.

Jeep prepares 15 launches under Stellantis’ FaSTLAne 2030 plan

The Jeep Recon ranks among the closest models to launch and should also reach Europe, where it may effectively replace the Wrangler. Measuring 4.91 meters long, Jeep developed it as a fully electric off-roader with unusual features for a battery-powered SUV, including removable doors, rear windows, and tailgate glass. Its Trail Rated badge also signals genuine capability away from paved roads.

Two electric motors will provide all-wheel drive, 650 hp, and 840 Nm of torque. A 100-kWh battery will supply the energy, while Jeep could later add a range-extender version to reduce charging concerns on longer journeys.

The Wagoneer S will use the STLA Large platform and place greater emphasis on comfort. Its 4.89-meter body will house a dual-motor electric system producing 600 hp and 837 Nm. Jeep expects the driving range to exceed 480 km, positioning it differently from the Recon despite their similar exterior dimensions.

Jeep will also expand its compact SUV range, currently led by the 4.08-meter Avenger. The product plan includes two projects provisionally known as B-SUV Compact and B-SUV Large, although these internal names reveal little about their final commercial identities.

The smaller model should sit just above the Avenger, while the larger one may not arrive before 2030. Their differences will extend beyond size. One could focus on urban versatility, while the other may adopt a boxier design and stronger off-road capability.

Reports identify one of these vehicles as a possible Renegade successor, but Jeep has not confirmed that interpretation. The STLA One platform should support hybrid and electric powertrains, with all-wheel drive available on more capable versions.

Jeep also plans a D-segment SUV measuring more than 4.70 meters before the end of the decade. The company will develop it with Dongfeng and should build it in China, while preserving recognizable Jeep styling and capability on difficult terrain.

Several additional projects remain under consideration. Jeep may bring the Wrangler back to Europe and could revive the Scrambler name for a smaller and more affordable pickup than the Gladiator. A compact electric model based on the E-Car platform remains further away, with any possible launch unlikely before the next decade.