The unbelievable saga of Stellantis’ forgotten Canadian factory

The latest chapter in the saga of the Brampton Assembly plant in Ontario reads like a tragicomedy written by accountants. According to Canadian trade union Unifor, Stellantis is officially mulling whether to close or sell the famously idle facility.

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Unifor national president Lana Payne revealed the union was verbally briefed on these grand ambitions last week, though a formal written notice, legally mandated at least one year before any shutdown or sale, has mysteriously failed to materialize in anyone’s inbox. In response, Stellantis issued a classic corporate non-statement on Friday, insisting they are preparing for collective bargaining and remain focused on finding a “sustainable manufacturing solution”.

To understand how Brampton became a 2.9-million-square-foot monument to dust, one must look at its recent identity crisis. The plant has been sitting entirely idle since 2023, after rolling off the final examples of the gas-guzzling Chrysler 300 and Dodge Challenger. The previous-generation Dodge Charger was also born here, though its successor was promptly handed to the nearby Windsor facility.

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In late 2023 and early 2024, corporate planners enthusiastically began retooling Brampton to build the next-generation Jeep Compass. That bright idea lasted until early 2025, when work was abruptly halted. By October 2025, Compass production was quietly shipped across the border to Belvidere, Illinois, leaving Brampton workers twiddling their thumbs.

Whispers in April 2026 suggested the plant might be saved by assembling Chinese Leapmotor EVs, but Canadian politicians and industry representatives quickly shut that down, apparently preferring an empty factory over Chinese software.

Currently, roughly 2,200 Unifor members sit at home collecting “income security”, roughly 70% of their base pay, while Stellantis figures out its next chess move. As Payne correctly pointed out, 70% paychecks are no permanent match for high-paying union jobs forged over eight decades of collective bargaining.

Unifor is currently locked in negotiations with the Detroit Three, with the Stellantis contract expiring on September 20, covering Brampton, Windsor, and Etobicoke. And if Stellantis thinks it can easily sell the site to a condo developer to turn a quick profit, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has already cut off that exit route: city spokesperson Shawn Bubel confirmed the land has been strictly zoned for automotive production. Stellantis can pivot all day, but they can’t turn a muscle car birthplace into a luxury apartment complex.