Leapmotor is conquering Latin America with a battery hack

If you thought the global transition to electric mobility would be a smooth, silent glide across pristine highways, Latin America’s charging infrastructure would like a quick word. Enter Leapmotor, the Stellantis-backed Chinese EV manufacturer that seems to have cracked the code for markets where charging stations are as rare as a quiet Sunday morning.

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By officially dropping its B10 and C10 extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs) into Argentina, Leapmotor, following Brazil and Chile in November 2025, is launching its fourth overall hub in the Americas, right on the heels of Mexico.

Because attempting to run a pure battery-electric fleet across Argentina’s vast geography is a high-stakes gamble against grid anxiety, Leapmotor’s masterstroke lies in EREV technology. A pure electric powertrain drives the wheels, while a modest 1.5-liter gasoline engine sits under the hood acting strictly as a glorified portable generator.

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This setup was battle-tested during July’s Mexican rollout of the B10 SUV, where a 160 kW electric motor combined with its gas generator to deliver a staggering 990 kilometers of total range for 575,000 Mexican pesos (roughly $33,700). Mexico also snagged 40 authorized retail points, with the larger C10 and multi-seat C16 lined up next for family-towing duties.

In Argentina, Leapmotor is opening 12 retail outlets and 20 post-sales centers across major cities. More importantly, it is freeloading on Stellantis’ massive distribution empire. Buyers get dedicated showrooms, test drives, localized financing, and immediate access to over 300 Stellantis service centers for routine maintenance and roadside assistance. Colombia and Ecuador are next on the Latin American hit list, but the real soap opera is unfolding further north.

On March 1, 2026, Canada quietly abolished its suffocating 100% tariff on Chinese EVs, replacing it with an annual nation-based quota of 49,000 vehicles taxed at a palatably low 6.1% MFN rate.

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While competitors like BYD, Chery, and Geely have already RSVP’d to Canada’s new quota party, Leapmotor hasn’t officially confirmed its plans. However, with Stellantis already holding the keys to a ready-made Canadian dealer network, Leapmotor practically has a VIP pass waiting at the door, leaving Canadian Industry Minister Mélanie Joly to beg Chinese automakers to build local factories.