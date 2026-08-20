Tariffs, union drama, and $100k trucks: a chaotic Stellantis North American revival

Stellantis turns a profit thanks to Ram trucks, but US tariffs on Canada and union battles threaten to derail the North American turnaround.
Ippolito Visconti Author Automotiveby
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Just as Stellantis executive suites finished uncorking the discount prosecco to celebrate a return to profitability, North American reality delivered a classic corporate reality check. On August 14, Unifor labor union members learned that Stellantis is actively pondering the sale of its historic Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, a plot twist directly blamed on Washington’s obsession with slapping tariffs on Canadian goods.

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To be fair, the second-quarter numbers did look respectable. Stellantis pulled off a miracle by posting a net profit of €293 million, a dramatic pivot from the eye-watering €1.87 billion loss recorded a year prior. Adjusted operating profit tripled to €773 million, while North American market share crawled up to 7.4%.

The real savior? Ram trucks, which snapped a soul-crushing seven-year sales decline with a 6% year-over-year jump. Stellantis’ secret trick to financial salvation turned out to be resurrecting the gas-guzzling Hemi V8 and charging mortgage-sized prices for performance trim levels.

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Enter the Ram 1500 TRX SRT, a $102,590 steel behemoth that reached dealerships just six months after its unveiling, with a “budget-friendly” Rumble Bee variant coming in around $60,000. Because SRT trims yield profit margins two to three times higher than mundane base models, the automaker plans to unleash eleven high-margin SRT beasts across Ram, Jeep, and Dodge over the next five years to push North American profit margins toward 8% to 10%.

Wall Street, however, remains unimpressed by six-figure pickup trucks. Adjusted operating profit missed analysts’ expectations by €914 million, sending STLA shares tumbling nearly 10%.

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The skepticism is entirely warranted. The Brampton facility, which once employed 2,200 workers, has been stuck in production limbo since 2024, lost the next-gen Jeep Compass to Illinois due to trade policy, and now faces total liquidation. Canadian officials, including Industry Minister Melanie Joly, are pleading for a restart, Unifor is violently rejecting any hushed rumors of building Chinese-sourced Leapmotor EVs, and union contract negotiations expire in September.

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For now, hedge funds are quietly trimming positions while short interest sits at a lukewarm 3.63% and the forward P/E lingers at 13.68. Stellantis wants to charge into late 2026 riding high on raw V8 horsepower, but its immediate future remains trapped between Washington’s tariff hammer and Canadian labor strikes.

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