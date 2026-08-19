Corporate safety mantras fail: the troubling surge of fatalities at Stellantis

While press releases spend millions hyping up sleek EV transitions and high-margin SUVs, the reality on the assembly floor tells a much darker story. Over the past two years, three Stellantis workers in the United States have lost their lives in industrial accidents. For any Detroit automaker in the modern era, that is a staggering safety record that makes corporate PR statements sound like dark comedy.

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Take the case of Ronald Adams, a 63-year-old skilled tradesman and U.S. Air Force veteran working at the Dundee Engine Plant in Michigan. In April 2025, Adams was crushed between a robotic arm and a conveyor while repairing a massive industrial washer.

Court filings reveal that a safety mechanism designed to keep dangerous machinery de-energized had been “electronically bypassed” with a special “cheater key”. While Stellantis spokesperson Jodi Tinson assures the public that employee safety is “at the forefront of every decision we make”, plant attorneys point out that the accident would not have happened if safety protocols had not been purposefully defeated.

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Unfortunately, Adams was not an isolated incident. In August 2024, 53-year-old Antonio Gaston was crushed by a moving Jeep Gladiator chassis at the Toledo Assembly Complex after getting snagged on a conveyor system. OSHA subsequently cited Stellantis for a “serious” violation regarding insufficient machine guarding and initially fined the automaker about $16,000.

Workers in Toledo even received an internal memo highlighting 25 recordable injuries over a mere two-month span, accounting for a third of all such injuries across the company’s 75 North American facilities.

To round out this grim tally, 57-year-old laborer James Brasher fell 25 feet to his death while discarding old office furniture from an open second-story loading bay at a former Mopar facility in Center Line, Michigan. While state safety agencies continue their investigations, union officials and safety experts note that three fatalities in two years for a single manufacturer with 80,000 North American workers is a glaring red flag.

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Stellantis might insist it meets or exceeds regulatory requirements, but when “cheater keys” and missing guards are part of the daily routine, the gap between corporate press releases and factory floor reality has never been wider.