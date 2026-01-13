Stellantis headlines the Detroit Auto Show 2026 with new models and experiences

Stellantis is preparing to be one of the undisputed stars of the 2026 Detroit Auto Show, scheduled to open on January 17. The group’s presence will focus on putting customers at the center, with a broad offering that ranges from traditional powertrains to electrified solutions, alongside interactive experiences and family-oriented activities. This approach reflects Stellantis’ strategy as it accelerates toward 2026.

Stellantis to showcase new vehicles and iconic nameplates at Detroit Auto Show 2026

Among the most prominent brands will be Jeep, which celebrates its 85th anniversary in 2026. The Jeep stand will highlight the brand’s adventure-driven spirit and showcase a diverse lineup designed to appeal to multiple audiences. On display will be the new turbo-hybrid Jeep Cherokee, updated versions of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Wagoneer, the all-new Jeep Recon, and a selection of special-edition Jeep Wrangler models.

The 2026 Cherokee stands out as one of the key highlights of the exhibit. This midsize SUV blends iconic styling and versatility with improved efficiency, thanks to a new 1.6-liter turbo-hybrid four-cylinder engine that delivers a driving range of more than 800 kilometers. The Recon will also draw significant attention, as Jeep’s first all-electric Trail Rated SUV. Designed for serious off-road use, it features all-wheel drive, 650 horsepower, 850 Nm of torque, and a 0–60 mph time of just 3.6 seconds.

Jeep will also bring its Twelve 4 Twelve program to Detroit, which involves launching a new Wrangler model every month for a full year. Completing the Jeep experience is the return of Camp Jeep, where visitors can tackle an off-road course with professional drivers, testing the lineup on steep climbs, descents, and extreme surfaces.

Ram will play a major role as well, reinforcing its high-performance identity. The brand has confirmed the return of the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 for the 2026 Ram 1500, now paired as standard with the eTorque mild-hybrid system. Alongside this update, Ram will debut flagship models such as the 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX with 777 horsepower and the new 2027 Ram 2500 Power Wagon, which introduces a high-performance Cummins turbodiesel engine for extreme off-road use. The display will also include the Ram 1500 REV and mark Ram’s return to the NASCAR Truck Series.

The Stellantis showcase will also feature Fiat, represented by the 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition, and Alfa Romeo, with the 2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale, equipped with a 268-horsepower turbo engine, Q4 all-wheel drive, and a limited-edition Sport Speciale version.

Rounding out the display is Dodge, which will present a multi-energy, performance-focused lineup ranging from the Durango GT to the Durango SRT Jailbreak with 710 horsepower, as well as the new Dodge Charger R/T and Scat Pack. All of this provides the backdrop for a major announcement: a $13 billion investment in the United States over the next four years, the largest in the group’s history in the country, aimed at new models, powertrains, and more than 5,000 new jobs.